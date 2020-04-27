Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) How to Publish Genealogy Information Online for Fun and Profit

UPDATE #26: Genealogy Cancellations and Postponements Due to Coronavirus

A Word About the Privacy of Your Genealogy and Other Information

Reclaim the Records Wins Long-Running Lawsuit for Missouri Birth Index and Death Index

MyHeritage Announces U.S. Yearbooks are Now Available Online FREE of Charge and In Color

My Online Presentation about Using the Consistency Checker in MyHeritage

Franco American Portal Project – Building a Discovery Tool for Franco American Collections

The Library of Congress has Announced the Release of the LOC Collections App for iOS

The National Archives of the United Kingdom is Making Digital Records Available Online Free of Charge for as Long as Kew is Closed to Visitors

American Ancestors│NEHGS and the Boston Public Library Present a Story of Immigration and Assimilation

The Genealogist Announces: Newly Released Property Records for Kingston upon Thames, Hook and Malden

Forces War Records Announces an Expansion of UK Military Records

New and Exclusive Kent Parish Records Are Now Available to Search on Findmypast

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 20 April 2020

