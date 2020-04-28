Announcing a New Method of Publishing Genealogy Cancellations and Postponements Due to Coronavirus

When most medical experts and many governments declared social distancing procedures and cancellations of all group meetings, I decided to maintain and publish a list of all genealogy-related cancellations, postponements, and conversions to virtual events. I have since published that list in this newsletter and have updated it every few days.

A flood of notices was received most every day for the first few weeks as many organizations scrambled to do “the right thing.” I have kept busy updating and republishing the list every few days. Thankfully, the number of such notices has slowed to a trickle in the past week or so.

I no longer see a need to keep updating and republishing the very long list. In its place, I will now publish two things:

1. A very long list that will always be available as a dedicated page (not in the message board) at: https://blog.eogn.com/cancellations. I will continue update that lengthy file as new notices are received. However, you will never see that lengthy list if you only read the message board here.

2. I will also publish very short notices (probably one or two lines each) of newly-received notices in the message board of this newsletter. These short messages won’t “clutter up” the message board with lots of lengthy information that is simply a repeat of previously-published information.

If you want to search the entire list, go to https://blog.eogn.com/cancellations.