Database with 26 Million Documents on Nazi Victims, Survivors is now Available Online

The Arolsen Archives, based in the German town of Bad Arolsen, announced that the recent addition to its database was completed with its partner, Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial center in Jerusalem. This database can be a valuable tool for finding lost Jewish relatives.

Billed as the world’s most comprehensive archive on the victims and survivors of Nazi persecution, the Arolsen Archives reached a “milestone” on Tuesday by publishing 26 million documents to its online database, including new information on forced laborers and deported Jews.The new uploads included data on the deportations of Jews, Roma and Sinti from the former German Empire, Austria, Bohemia and Moravia, reported The Jewish Chronicle.

You can read more in an article in the Jewish News Syndicate at https://www.jns.org/online-database-with-26-million-documents-on-nazi-victims-survivors-now-online/ while the Arolsen Archives may be found at https://collections.arolsen-archives.org/en/search/.