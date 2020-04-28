Database with 26 Million Documents on Nazi Victims, Survivors is now Available Online

· April 28, 2020 · Announcements, Online Sites · No Comments

The Arolsen Archives, based in the German town of Bad Arolsen, announced that the recent addition to its database was completed with its partner, Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial center in Jerusalem. This database can be a valuable tool for finding lost Jewish relatives.

Billed as the world’s most comprehensive archive on the victims and survivors of Nazi persecution, the Arolsen Archives reached a “milestone” on Tuesday by publishing 26 million documents to its online database, including new information on forced laborers and deported Jews.The new uploads included data on the deportations of Jews, Roma and Sinti from the former German Empire, Austria, Bohemia and Moravia, reported The Jewish Chronicle.

You can read more in an article in the Jewish News Syndicate at https://www.jns.org/online-database-with-26-million-documents-on-nazi-victims-survivors-now-online/ while the Arolsen Archives may be found at https://collections.arolsen-archives.org/en/search/.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: