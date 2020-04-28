The Institute of Genealogy and Historical Research will be held virtually on Sunday, 26 July – Friday, 31 July 2020. For the first time in IGHR’s 58-year history, they will be holding the institute sessions virtually for the entire week with the same quality of instruction. For more information visit https://ighr.gagensociety.org
Institute of Genealogy and Historical Research to be held Virtually
Dick Eastman · April 28, 2020 · Announcements, Education · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been writing this genealogy newsletter for 24 years.
He has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 50 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
This newsletter is sponsored by MyHeritage.
Dick Eastman is adamant that he will never write content influenced by or paid for by an advertiser. All opinions expressed here are those of Dick Eastman and him alone, unless clearly stated otherwise.
