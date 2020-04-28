New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 27 April 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added 1.8 million free, historical records this week from Guatemala, and more from England, Ireland, Peru, Chile, Canada, Brazil, South Africa, Puerto Rico and American Samoa. The United States collections added civil, burial, and obituary records from CA, RI, SD, HI, VA, GA, MI, MS, ID, NE, NC, IA, NJ, LA, PA, and UT.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930
|2,374
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|6,029
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012
|167
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|4,397
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|4,620
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001
|17,266
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|11,959
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|1,310
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Cambridge Parish Registers, 1538-1983
|145
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|170
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|13,536
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Isle of Wight Parish Registers, 1538-1983
|83,750
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Lincolnshire, Parish Registers, 1538-1990
|91,414
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|19,223
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|16,597
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Chimaltenango, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|294,559
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Department of Totonicapán, Civil Registration, 1930-2008
|266,508
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Jalapa, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|135,755
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Petén, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|94,327
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Quiché, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|419,672
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Retalhuleu, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|203,635
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Sololá, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|207,776
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Zacapa, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|118,913
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, Ashe’s Limerick and Clare Directory, 1891-1892
|11,559
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, T. George H. Green, Index to the Marriage License Bonds of the Diocese of Cloyne, 1630-1800; 1899-1900
|15,316
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Northern Ireland, Tithe Applotment Books, 1822-1837
|496
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Lesotho
|Lesotho, Evangelical Church Records, 1828-2005
|316
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|19,548
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998
|41,112
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|4,393
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|3,179
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|837
|0
|New indexed records collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|34,035
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|6,923
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Arrival Manifests, 1906-1955
|215
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Nogales, Index and Manifests of Alien Arrivals, 1905-1952
|743
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|7,591
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|1,946
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Sacramento, Sacramento City Cemetery Burial Card Index,1840-2001
|244
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, San Benito County Registrar, Burial Permits 1911-1948
|1,116
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, San Mateo County, Colma, Italian Cemetery Records, 1899-2011
|7,473
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961
|288
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942
|5,145
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Births and Baptisms, 1843-1909
|3,389
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, Twin Falls County, Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Cemetery Records, 1937-1993
|14,733
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Iowa, Marshall County, Marshalltown, Riverside Cemetery Burial Records, ca.1800-ca.1975
|21,426
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|74,297
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), Cemetery Index, 1799-1999
|12,885
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943
|14,348
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999
|15,663
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Gloucester County, Clarksboro, Eglington Cemetery Records, 1880-1983
|825
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Newark, Mount Olivet Cemetery Records, 1871-1984
|28,918
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|18,429
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Dakota, County Marriages, 1872-1958
|17
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Dakota, Red River Valley Genealogical Society, Pioneer Files, 1880-1953
|11
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Athens County, Deceased Veteran Grave Registration Card File Index, 1819-1936
|78
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Cincinnati, Vine Street Hill Cemetery Index of Burials, 1851-1986
|366
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880
|95,281
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Rhode Island, Providence County, Providence, Swan Point Cemetery Records, ca.1846-ca.1950
|1,121
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|South Dakota, Grave Registration Records, 1940-1941
|3,031
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Dakota, Veteran Graves Registration Records, 1940-1941
|710
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Cooke County, Probate Records, 1849-1982
|20
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|52,140
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Public Records, 1970-2009
|1
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015
|13,581
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Uintah County Naturalization and Citizenship Records, 1888-1929
|4
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Vermont Vital Records, 1760-1954
|319
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|4,681
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
