New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 27 April 2020

· April 28, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added 1.8 million free, historical records this week from Guatemala, and more from England, IrelandPeru, Chile, Canada, Brazil, South Africa, Puerto Rico and American Samoa. The United States collections added civil, burial, and obituary records from CA, RI, SD, HI, VA, GA, MI, MS, ID, NE, NC, IA, NJ, LA, PA, and UT.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930 2,374 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 6,029 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012 167 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 4,397 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 4,620 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001 17,266 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 11,959 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 1,310 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Cambridge Parish Registers, 1538-1983 145 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 170 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 13,536 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Isle of Wight Parish Registers, 1538-1983 83,750 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Lincolnshire, Parish Registers, 1538-1990 91,414 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 19,223 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 16,597 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Chimaltenango, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 294,559 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Department of Totonicapán, Civil Registration, 1930-2008 266,508 0 New indexed records collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Jalapa, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 135,755 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Petén, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 94,327 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Quiché, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 419,672 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Retalhuleu, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 203,635 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Sololá, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 207,776 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Zacapa, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 118,913 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland, Ashe’s Limerick and Clare Directory, 1891-1892 11,559 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland, T. George H. Green, Index to the Marriage License Bonds of the Diocese of Cloyne, 1630-1800; 1899-1900 15,316 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Northern Ireland, Tithe Applotment Books, 1822-1837 496 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Lesotho Lesotho, Evangelical Church Records, 1828-2005 316 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 19,548 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998 41,112 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 4,393 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 3,179 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 837 0 New indexed records collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 34,035 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 6,923 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Arrival Manifests, 1906-1955 215 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Nogales, Index and Manifests of Alien Arrivals, 1905-1952 743 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 7,591 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 1,946 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Sacramento, Sacramento City Cemetery Burial Card Index,1840-2001 244 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, San Benito County Registrar, Burial Permits 1911-1948 1,116 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, San Mateo County, Colma, Italian Cemetery Records, 1899-2011 7,473 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961 288 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942 5,145 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Births and Baptisms, 1843-1909 3,389 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Twin Falls County, Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Cemetery Records, 1937-1993 14,733 0 New indexed records collection
United States Iowa, Marshall County, Marshalltown, Riverside Cemetery Burial Records, ca.1800-ca.1975 21,426 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 74,297 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), Cemetery Index, 1799-1999 12,885 0 New indexed records collection
United States Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943 14,348 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999 15,663 0 New indexed records collection
United States New Jersey, Gloucester County, Clarksboro, Eglington Cemetery Records, 1880-1983 825 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Newark, Mount Olivet Cemetery Records, 1871-1984 28,918 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 18,429 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Dakota, County Marriages, 1872-1958 17 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Dakota, Red River Valley Genealogical Society, Pioneer Files, 1880-1953 11 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Athens County, Deceased Veteran Grave Registration Card File Index, 1819-1936 78 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Cincinnati, Vine Street Hill Cemetery Index of Burials, 1851-1986 366 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880 95,281 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Rhode Island, Providence County, Providence, Swan Point Cemetery Records, ca.1846-ca.1950 1,121 0 New indexed records collection
United States South Dakota, Grave Registration Records, 1940-1941 3,031 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Dakota, Veteran Graves Registration Records, 1940-1941 710 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Cooke County, Probate Records, 1849-1982 20 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 52,140 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Public Records, 1970-2009 1 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015 13,581 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Uintah County Naturalization and Citizenship Records, 1888-1929 4 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Vermont Vital Records, 1760-1954 319 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 4,681 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

