Registration Now Open for the National Genealogical Society 2020 Live! Virtual Conference

The following announcement was written by the (U.S.) National Genealogical Society:

FALLS CHURCH, VA, 28 APRIL 2020—Registration is now open for the National Genealogical Society‘s Virtual Family History Conference starting with NGS 2020 Live! on 20 May, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (EDT). In addition, conference registrants will receive streaming access to your choice of up to 45 On-Demand! audio-video sessions from 1 July 2020 through 15 May 2021; an electronic copy of the conference syllabus; and an opportunity to win one of seventeen prizes on 20 May. Family historians may register for the conference on the NGS Conference website. Registration closes on 15 May 2020. If you were already registered to attend the event in Salt Lake City, your registration will automatically be transferred to the virtual event. For more details, visit the conference website.

NGS 2020 Live! will feature lectures by four of the most renowned genealogy scholars in America, including Thomas Wright Jones, PhD, CG®, FASG, FUGA, FNGS; Judy G. Russell, JD, CG, CGLSM; Elizabeth Shown Mills, CG, CGL, FASG, FNGS, FUGA; and Blaine Bettinger, PhD, JD. Their lecture titles are, respectively, “Validating Unsourced Online Information”; “Breaker Boys and Spinner Girls: Child Labor Laws and Their Records”; “Turning Witnesses into Evidence”; and “What If? Learning About DNA Through Case Studies.” An online chat will take place during each session as well as a short Q&A after each session facilitated by Ann Staley, CG, CGL.

The virtual conference also will include the latest genealogy news in presentations by representatives from Ancestry, FamilySearch, and FamilyTreeDNA. Steffani Raff will give the keynote luncheon talk, “Echoes of the Women Who have Gone Before—Celebrating Women’s Suffrage,” followed by a Q&A. Participants on 20 May also will be eligible to win one of the following prizes: a one-year membership to Newspapers.com; a DNA kit courtesy of Ancestry; a one-year World Explorer membership to Ancestry.com; a one-year Membership to Fold3; a registration for the NGS 2021 Family History Conference in Richmond, Virgina; and more.

Family historians and genealogists may register for one of three options. The “Full” Package is described above. The “Works” Package includes everything in the Full Package with an additional twenty-five audio-video sessions and a USB with audio recordings for all forty-five lectures. NGS 2020 “Light” Package includes registration for the NGS 2020 Live! virtual conference on 20 May; an electronic copy of the conference syllabus; and ten On-Demand! audio-video sessions.

For more information about NGS 2020 Live! or to register, visit our conference website.