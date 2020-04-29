Family Names on a Quilt

If you have ever used the Etsy web site, you obviously already know what it is all about. However, if you are unfamiliar with Etsy, I will first offer this description from Wikipedia:

“Etsy is an American e-commerce website focused on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies. These items fall under a wide range of categories, including jewelry, bags, clothing, home décor and furniture, toys, art, as well as craft supplies and tools. All vintage items must be at least 20 years old. The site follows in the tradition of open craft fairs, giving sellers personal storefronts where they list their goods for a fee of US$0.20 per item.

“As of December 31, 2018, Etsy had over 60 million items in its marketplace, and the online marketplace for handmade and vintage goods connected 2.1 million sellers with 39.4 million buyers.”

All I can add is that Etsy is a large, well-known, and respected web site that sells handmade items, vintage items, and craft supplies. Well, that’s according to my daughter who often sells items on Etsy and I respect her judgement.

Amongst the many items available that might interest genealogists, I would suggest you look at the many “family quilts” for sale. When I checked a few minutes ago, Etsy is offering no less than 137 different quilts of different family-oriented designs.

While the various deigns vary widely, all seem to be handmade and many are made to order after you specify the design and the family names to be included on the quilt. You can specify the names of your immediate family, your children, your grandchildren, or even (on some designs) the names of your ancestors. Prices vary widely, apparently based upon size and the complexity of all the customizations.

Notice the family names in the above Scrabble board

I suspect any of these quilts would make a great birthday gift for a relative or even a Christmas gift for next year. Expecting a new baby in the family soon? A quilt strikes me as an excellent baby gift. (Order early, the made-to-order designs may require a waiting period of several months.)

You can see the family name quilts by starting at https://www.etsy.com/market/family_names_quilt. Of course, if you have quilt making expertise, you might want to design and make your own.

To view other handmade items, vintage items, and craft supplies, start at Etsy’s home page at https://www.etsy.com.