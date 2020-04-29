MyHeritage Extends the New “Ask The Expert” Series during May 2020

The following announcement was written by MyHeritage, the sponsor of this newsletter:

May 2020

Tuesdays and Thursdays 1 pm EDT

May 05 Profile Page: More than Just Names and Dates

The profile page on MyHeritage allows to see not only all of an individual’s details, but also their close family, matches, and images as well as a summary of all the information you have on them. Learn how best to take advantage of this page.

Register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/677266583705323788

May 07 Sharing and Interacting with Others on MyHeritage

Contacting other users can help you make new family connections and fill in gaps in your research. Learn to use the MyHeritage messaging system and to invite family members to view and collaborate with you on your family tree.

Register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1683409883073914380

May 12 5 Tips for Managing DNA Kits

Learn how to navigate and organize your DNA Matches, use the Chromosome Browser to explore your connections, and manage multiple DNA kits on MyHeritage.

Register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4618836548887040524

May 14 Watch Webinars at Your Leisure with MyHeritage and Legacy

Discover a world of knowledge and expertise that you can access at your leisure on MyHeritage and Legacy Family Tree Webinars.

Register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5912615388616652556

May 19 Family Tree Builder: Free Software for Documenting Your Genealogy

MyHeritage offers a free downloadable software that you can use to build your family tree offline, with unique features and capabilities. Learn to harness the power of Family Tree Builder.

Register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8782880597321268748

May 21 How to Manage Your Raw DNA Data from MyHeritage

When you test with MyHeritage DNA, your data belongs to you. Learn to manage your raw DNA data so you can use it however you like.

Register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1038208763313631756

May 26 Organizing Family Photos on MyHeritage

Learn to upload and organize your photos on MyHeritage: utilize folders and albums, tag your family members, and share your photos with your loved ones.

Register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4958277778614179852

May 28 Honing Your MyHeritage Skills with the Knowledge Base

Every day is a new day to learn. Learn to leverage the wealth of articles, webinars, and how-to videos on the Knowledge Base to improve your knowledge about MyHeritage at your convenience.

Register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9161533710229764364