There Were Three Brothers And…

Genealogy newcomers often trip over the “three brothers” story. It has been repeated thousands of times. I have yet to see one instance in which it is accurate.
The story always starts with something like this:
There were three brothers who immigrated to America. One went north, one went south, and one headed west, never to be heard from again.
It is an interesting story, and you might almost believe it. After all, how else can you explain the fact that the same surname pops up in so many places?
What fascinates me is that there are always three brothers, never two or four or five or six. And didn’t they have any sisters? Why did they go in three different directions? Couldn’t two of them go someplace together while the third struck out on his own? Why does each one take a different trip?
An examination of thousands of immigration and naturalization records shows that brothers usually remained close-knit and usually resided near each other after immigration. The “three brothers” myth apparently was invented and repeated by lazy genealogists who could not be bothered to find the truth. It is a poor excuse for why the same surname appears in multiple locations.
When searching for surnames in immigration records, you normally will find more than one immigrant of the name. In many cases, each immigrant did not know the others and moved to wherever he pleased. Later genealogists tried to justify the appearance of one surname in multiple locations and assumed something that is not documented in any records.
Be wary of the three brothers myth. You always want to confirm such claims to establish that indeed there were three brothers instead of three unrelated men with the same last name. Yes, someplace in history there probably were three brothers somewhere who split up and went separate ways. But 99.9% of the “three brothers” stories you will hear are fictitious.
2 Comments
I did find a set in Sonora MZ – the Lujan bothers. And, I think in VA in the 1600’s were the Yancey brothers.
Once upon a time, there were three brothers, John, Fred and Edwin. They were the middle children of 6 sons and 2 daughters. All three were tin miners in Cornwall, England, and had worked in the mines since childhood.
John was the eldest and as soon as he came of age, he left home and went to Canada, where he married, established a family, and worked in the iron mines of Ontario. When the Lake Superior Copper mines were opened in the Kaweenah Peninsula of Michigan, the mining companies advertised for miners from Cornwall to come and work there. Because of their knowledge of hard-rock mining they would have very good jobs with high pay and be leaders in the mines. John took his family there and went to work in the Minnesota Mines at Rockland. I’m not sure of the date but it was between July 1856 and August 1858, based on the birthplaces of his children.
John did very well. Within a short time, he wrote to Fred and Edwin to come and join him there. Fred was very skilled and had become an engine driver at the copper mine at St. Ives. I don’t know if they came on the same ship or the date they arrived. Fred had to have come just before the 1860 census was taken. I do find all three brothers in Rockland, Michigan in the 1860 census. Edwin was unmarried. Fred evidently left a pregnant wife, a son and daughter in England. Fred’s second son was born in Cornwall in January 1861. In 1859, John filed his intention of becoming an American citizen. That never happened.
On 11 July 1861, there was an accident in the Rockland Mine. Timbers in the mine fell and Fred was killed. Very quickly all three brothers left Michigan. John went back to his old job in Ontario, Canada. Fred’s widow took her three children to Ashtabula, Ohio. I don’t know why they went there. So far as I know they were the first of the family to go there.
Edwin “disappeared”. We find him at home with his parents in the April 1861 Census, so he must have made a quick trip home before the accident. I think I may have found him back in the U.S. in 1865 in Massachusetts, where Edwin was married. I don’t have enough information to be sure this is our Edwin. We also have a possible death date of 1924 in New Jersey.
So this case of three brothers was solid records until the death of Fred. Then all three dispersed in many directions.
