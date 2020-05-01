Announcing the MyHeritage Family Discovery Kit: “The Perfect Gift for Mom”

· May 1, 2020 · Sponsor · No Comments

MyHeritage is offering a very nice combination of services at a reduced price, just in time for Mother’s Day. The kit includes:

  • MyHeritage/Project Life™ Scrapbook and Customized page inserts
  • MyHeritage DNA kit
  • 3 months of FREE access to MyHeritage.com
  • Project Life™ decorative cards
  • Keepsake box
  • Scented candles

Build your family tree, reveal new information about your ancestors, and create a beautiful album to cherish your family story for generations to come. The Family Discovery Kit is brought to you by MyHeritage in partnership with Project Life™ by Becky Higgins.

The price for this collection of Mother’s Day items is only $59 US. This special offer will end on May 10.

Click here for more information or to order the MyHeritage Family Discovery Kit now.

