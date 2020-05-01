Announcing the MyHeritage Family Discovery Kit: “The Perfect Gift for Mom”

MyHeritage is offering a very nice combination of services at a reduced price, just in time for Mother’s Day. The kit includes:
- MyHeritage/Project Life™ Scrapbook and Customized page inserts
- MyHeritage DNA kit
- 3 months of FREE access to MyHeritage.com
- Project Life™ decorative cards
- Keepsake box
- Scented candles
Build your family tree, reveal new information about your ancestors, and create a beautiful album to cherish your family story for generations to come. The Family Discovery Kit is brought to you by MyHeritage in partnership with Project Life™ by Becky Higgins.
The price for this collection of Mother’s Day items is only $59 US. This special offer will end on May 10.
Click here for more information or to order the MyHeritage Family Discovery Kit now.
