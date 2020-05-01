FuneralZoom® – Bringing Families Together

Here is a business that should succeed as long as the present restrictions dictated by the CoronVirus pandemic prohibit travel and also prohibit group gatherings. Quoting from the FuneralZoom web site:

“In these difficult and trying times, FuneralZoom is here for you and your family. Because we know how important it is to stay safe, yet we recognize the importance of being able to say farewell to a loved one.

“Through the use of technology, we will take care of everything you need to have a thoughtful, personalized celebration of your loved one’s life.

“Geography and distance are no longer an issue. From most computers, laptops, tablets and phones — you can bring those who cherrished your loved one together — virtually.”

“If your funeral professional, (or you) you have produced a memorial video, you can upload it through our family member’s contact page. We will include it as part of the service.

I have written before about online funerals (at https://bit.ly/2WezypD) and now I am impressed that a company is going into the “business” of arranging online funerals where “you, and other family and friends will be able to express your feelings of loss and memories with each other, safely, from the comfort of your own home,” even during times of pandemics, travel restrictions, or simply for mourners who cannot travel great distances to attend in person.

I believe this can be be a great improvement for distant relatives who cannot attend in person, even after the present pandemic is over. For instance, my mother passed away unexpectedly in 1984. I missed her funeral because I was 12,000 miles away in a remote city in northeastern China at that time. Travel back to the U.S. would have required several days to possibly a week. It was a 3-day train ride just to get back to Beijing and then I would need to purchase a ticket on short notice during the height of the tourist to get to the U.S. I would have given anything to watch the service live via teleconference. (That technology obviously was not available in the 1980s.)

FuneralZoom can arrange online coverage of funerals that are held most anywhere in the U.S. (although I did not see Alaska on the list) with virtual attendees anywhere in the world.

FuneralZoom may be found at http://www.funeralzoom.com/.