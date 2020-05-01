New Enhancement of the National Library of Scotland’s Geo-referenced Maps

Many genealogists in UK will be familiar with the National Library of Scotland (NLS) geo-referenced maps at https://maps.nls.uk/geo/explore/.

Newsletter reader Elaine Owen writes:

“Arguably best maps for genealogists in their list is to choose the OS Six inch 1888-1913.

“NLS have now added a box for ‘Search OS six-inch 1888-1913 names’. This gazetteer was created by volunteers logging all the names they could find on the maps. So you can search for ‘Sugar Lane’ if your ancestors lived there or maybe ‘Bell Mill’ if that is where they worked and the map will zoom straight there.

“Even better, they have now announced the release of the 1950s version of the same map so if you click to’ Side by Side’ at the top of the page and for the second map choose OS 1:10,560 1949-1969 you can see exactly the same place 50-70 years later. Or you can look at a modern satellite image instead.

“This is a time-saver for locating where ancestors lived (and finding out if the street is still there).”

Again, start at https://maps.nls.uk/geo/explore/.