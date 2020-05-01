New Records from England and Scotland Available to Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Findmypast announce latest additions to the fastest-growing collection of Scottish family records online.

Scotland, Edinburgh & Lothian Death and Burial Index

Trace Edinburgh and Lothian ancestors in this unique collection of death and burial records. We’ve added 63,990 new burial transcripts from the parishes of Restalrig Churchyard and Edinburgh, St Cuthberts.

Burial records provide details on where your relative was laid to rest along with other important information including:

    • Their names
    • Their birth, death and burial dates
    • Their ages when they died
    • Their occupations
    • Cause of death
    • Whether they were buried on private or common ground
    • Their religious denominations
    • Charges paid for the burial

Discovering whether your ancestor was buried in a private or common ground will give you an indication of the family’s wealth.

Scotland, Aberdeenshire Poll Tax 1696

These records can reveal how much your ancestors paid in tax. Transcripts with the most important family tree details, as well as digital copies of the original records could tell you:

    • Your ancestor’s name
    • Their occupation and status
    • Where they lived
    • Their landlord’s and/or tenant’s names

Realising the importance of increasing the efficiency of their armed forces to combat foreign and internal enemies, the Scottish Parliament imposed this poll tax.

Merchant and philanthropist, Robert Gordon appears in the records.

An only son, he never married or had children but made his fortunes trading in Europe. Gordon used his wealth for the greater good, offering low-interest loans to Aberdonians and starting the development of a children’s hospital.

Yorkshire Memorial Inscriptions

Exclusive to Findmypast, another 7,639 records have been added from Calderdale Family History Society. The update covers seven graveyards in Halifax and the surrounding area:

    • Blackley (Baptist) from 1791-1978
    • Halifax, All Souls, Boothtown (Anglican) from 1833-1997
    • Halifax, St Thomas the Apostle, Claremount (Anglican) from 1810-2019
    • Copley, St Stephen (Anglican) from 1867-1993
    • Eastwood (Congregational) from 1616-1991
    • Elland, Huddersfield Road (Wesleyan Methodist) from 1807-1891
    • Elland, Providence (Congregational) from 1821-1899

For more Yorkshire family milestones, be sure to check the rest of our extensive collection from ‘God’s Own County’.

Cambridgeshire Burials

We’ve updated our Cambridgeshire burial collection with a further 3,279 unique records from Fenland Family History Society. This update covers Wisbech, Mount Pleasant Cemetery from 1900-1968.

As well as uncovering important details in these new burials, the baptismsmarriages and banns from the same county collection can reveal more about your Cambridgeshire family.

Newspapers

We’ve added 69,314 brand new newspaper pages this week, with a new title from County Limerick joining the collection.

The Munster News covers the years 1851-1860, 1862-1871, 1873-1877, 1879-1880, 1882-1889, 1910, 1912-1915, 1919, 1922, 1925-1927 and 1930

As well as that, the following six papers have had comprehensive updates from the listed years:

