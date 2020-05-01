Previously Unseen Street Photos of Greater Manchester, England, in the Post World War 2 Decade

May 1, 2020

Back in 2018, Timepix embarked on digitising a collection of 46,000 previously unseen street photos of Greater Manchester, England, in the post World War 2 decade. The good news is that the collection is finally finished and the watermarked images are free to browse and share at https://www.timepix.uk/browse.

Main Post Office, Ordnance Survey Revision Point photograph in Greater Manchester

(The TimePix home page is at https://www.timepix.uk/ but the direct link of https://www.timepix.uk/browse is a shortcut directly to the street photos.)

Each photo is mapped and tagged with keywords, including any surnames, making them a valuable extra resource for genealogists with an interest in Manchester and Wigan. The photographs were originally taken by Ordnance Survey for map-making purposes and feature a man with a board and arrow, but many houses, shops, children and passers-by are caught in the images which often number up to 100 photos per square km. The site is now expanding into Carte-de-visite and postcards.

My thanks to newsletter reader Elaine Owen for telling me about this new online photo collection.

