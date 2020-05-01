Zvi Bernhardt, R.I.P.

Zvi Bernhardt of Yad Vashem died suddenly Thursday night. He was Deputy Director of the Hall of Names and the Deputy Director of Reference and Information Services at Yad Vashem (Israel’s official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust) and had spoken at several International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies conferences. He was 57 or 58 years old.
A tribute to the life of Zvi Bernhard may be found on the web site of the Israel Genealogy Research Association (IGRA) at: https://genealogy.org.il/2020/05/01/in-memory-of-zvi-bernhardt/.
