Zvi Bernhardt, R.I.P.

· May 1, 2020 · People · No Comments

Zvi Bernhardt of Yad Vashem died suddenly Thursday night. He was Deputy Director of the Hall of Names and the Deputy Director of Reference and Information Services at Yad Vashem (Israel’s official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust) and had spoken at several International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies conferences. He was 57 or 58 years old.

A tribute to the life of Zvi Bernhard may be found on the web site of the Israel Genealogy Research Association (IGRA) at: https://genealogy.org.il/2020/05/01/in-memory-of-zvi-bernhardt/.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: