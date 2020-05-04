National Genealogical Society is Providing Free Access to NGS Monthly Archives Through 31 July 2020

The following announcement was written by the (U.S.) National Genealogical Society:

During this time when so many Americans must stay at home, the National Genealogical Society (NGS) is offering non-members free access to five years of NGS Monthly. Starting immediately through 31 July 2020, everyone interested in family history can read insightful articles in our digital publication archive.

Edited and authored by Aaron Goodwin, an award-winning genealogist, NGS Monthly’s articles help researchers of all levels. The articles offer family historians invaluable insights on methodology and digestible recommendations on genealogical research by considering the techniques of skilled researchers and scholars, and how they solved difficult research problems. Topics often examine valuable lessons in case studies published in the scholarly NGS Quarterly to help readers understand how to apply new concepts to their own work.

The October 2019 issue’s “Land Evidences and Geographic Clues: Mapping As a Research Tool,” was especially popular among members. Goodwin examined an NGS Quarterly article by Rachal Mills Lennon[1]. Lennon’s article showcased how she used mapping activities and associations of eighteenth-century Solomon Harper, whose name appeared in multiple locations in South Carolina, to determine if he was one and the same man.

In the February 2020 issue of NGS Monthly, “The Creation of Leap Year and Its Effects on Genealogy” gave a nod to the leap year and used the opportunity to review how calendars have changed over the centuries. These changes are of critical importance to family history researchers. Goodwin explained the difference between the Julian and Gregorian calendars, and noted that though the Gregorian calendar was commissioned in 1582, some areas of Europe did not begin using it until the eighteenth century.

These articles from Goodwin and many more, as well as dozens from former editors Laura DeGrazia and Melissa Johnson in the NGS Monthly archives, can provide genealogists and family historians hours of fascinating reading and will help them advance their skills as they continue to build their family tree. This free opportunity is available now until 31 July 2020.

You can also access the NGS Monthly archives by going to: