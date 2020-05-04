Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. The latest Plus Edition newsletter is available at: https://eognplus.com/news/thisweek.htm.
The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:
(+) How I Ditched My Laptop for a Tablet Computer
There Were Three Brothers And…
The Evolution of the American Census
An Unusual Location for Your Society’s Next Online Virtual Conference
FuneralZoom® – Bringing Families Together
Family Names on a Quilt
Zvi Bernhardt, R.I.P.
Database with 26 Million Documents on Nazi Victims, Survivors is now Available Online
British Museum Makes 1.9 Million Images Available for Free
MyHeritage Extends the New “Ask The Expert” Series during May 2020
New Enhancement of the National Library of Scotland’s Geo-referenced Maps
Previously Unseen Street Photos of Greater Manchester, England, in the Post World War 2 Decade
Registration Now Open for the National Genealogical Society 2020 Live! Virtual Conference
National Genealogical Society is Providing Free Access to NGS Monthly Archives Through 31 July 2020
The Jersey City (New Jersey) Free Public Library is sponsoring “Visions of 2020 – Jersey City and Hudson County in the COVID-19 Era”
New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 27 April 2020
New Records from England and Scotland Available to Search This Findmypast Friday
Germany – Deutscher Genealogentag 2020 is Canceled
The 4th Celtic Connections conference scheduled for July 31 in Chicago has been Canceled
Institute of Genealogy and Historical Research to be held Virtually
The Kansas Council of Genealogical Societies has Regretfully Canceled Its Annual Conference
Scheduled for June 13, 2020
The Clay Family Society’s Biennial Gathering, Scheduled for June 2020 in Richmond, Virginia, Has Been Postponed to 2021
Announcing a New Method of Publishing Genealogy Cancellations and Postponements Due to Coronavirus
101-Year Old Cancer Survivor Has Now Survived Two Pandemics in Her Lifetime
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Today is Star Wars Day
