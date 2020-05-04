The Jersey City (New Jersey) Free Public Library is sponsoring “Visions of 2020 – Jersey City and Hudson County in the COVID-19 Era”

Here is an interesting project described in an article by Daniel Klein in The Jersey Journal:

“We are living in historic times. The COVID-19 virus has brought the entire planet to a standstill, something that hasn’t been seen since the 1918 Spanish flu. Most businesses are closed with some people working from home. People are sheltering at home, schooling from home. Many are only venturing out for supplies.

“Despite living through this pandemic, how many of us are taking steps to preserve their memories of these times? In the past, people wrote letters or kept journals that became part of the historic record, saved in archival collections. Some of those old memories may be stored away in cardboard boxes in attics, basements, or garages. Those are old memories. What of today’s memories?”

From later in the same article:

“But we live in times now where many people have powerful computers in their pockets. This is an opportunity, as we live through this period of time where our routines have been upended, to create a really rich record of daily life in an unprecedented time.”

You can read the full story at https://bit.ly/3d6Ggoq.

What is your local organization doing to crowdsource “to record their experiences and save them for posterity using their own written words or a variety of other formats like photos, videos, audio or more”? If the answer is that there is no local effort, this would be an excellent time for you to become involved in such a history preservation topic. Right now. lots of people “have powerful computers in their pockets” and also have a lot of time available during these days of stay-at-home isolation orders.