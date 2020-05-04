Today is Star Wars Day

· May 4, 2020 · Humor · One Comment

Today is May 4th. That makes it Star Wars Day. Enjoy it!

OK, so that is not an official holiday. The date was chosen for the pun on the catchphrase “May the Force be with you” as “May the Fourth be with you“.

Even though the holiday was not created or declared by Lucasfilm, many Star Wars fans across the world have chosen to celebrate the holiday. It has since been embraced by Lucasfilm and parent company Disney as an annual celebration of Star Wars.

One Comment

Chad May 4, 2020 at 3:38 pm

Hardcore Star Wars fans will continue celebrating tomorrow. Tuesday (in addition to being Cinco de Mayo) is “Revenue of the Fifth [Sith] Day”. https://www.daysoftheyear.com/days/revenge-of-the-fifth/

Like

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: