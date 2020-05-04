Today is Star Wars Day

Today is May 4th. That makes it Star Wars Day. Enjoy it!

OK, so that is not an official holiday. The date was chosen for the pun on the catchphrase “May the Force be with you” as “May the Fourth be with you“.

Even though the holiday was not created or declared by Lucasfilm, many Star Wars fans across the world have chosen to celebrate the holiday. It has since been embraced by Lucasfilm and parent company Disney as an annual celebration of Star Wars.