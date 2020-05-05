Heinz History Center to Host Virtual Genealogy Workshops

May 5, 2020

Has your local library or genealogy society stopped holding weekly or monthly genealogy activities because of the present pandemic? If so, perhaps that organization should consider offering virtual meetings and workshops. One excellent example may be found at the Detre Library & Archives of the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Senator John Heinz History Center, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, will be holding two virtual genealogy workshops this month. The workshops will feature live presentations from renowned genealogists and examine historic records and electronic resources.

You can learn more in an article by Paul Guggenheimer in the TribLive web site at https://bit.ly/35zn2oN. However, there appears to be a broken link in that article. At the bottom of the page at https://bit.ly/35zn2oN, the last sentence should read, “Both workshops will be conducted virtually via Zoom. Those interested can register online at https://www.heinzhistorycenter.org/events.”

My thanks to the several newsletter readers who sent corrections to the broken link.

