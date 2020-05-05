New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 4 May 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
Explore 6 million new, free, historical records from Guatemala, England, Peru, Argentina, DR Congo, Venezuela, Chile, South Africa, Brazil, and American Samoa, United States obituaries, vital, passenger and voter records were also added from WI, LA, HI, AZ, AR, NJ, CA, NE, NC, RI, MN, UT, IN, PA, MT, ID, OK, VA, GA, MS and IA.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930
|4,112
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions Apply)
|Argentina
|Argentina, Buenos Aires, Catholic Church Records, 1635-1981
|71,416
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|2,444
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012
|156
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|3,170
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|10,009
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|11,902
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|DR Congo
|Democratic Republic of the Congo, Census, 1984
|61,173
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Cumbria Parish Registers, 1538-1990
|221,041
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|48
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|30,752
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions Apply)
|England
|England, Index to Register of Passport Applications, 1851-1903
|376,488
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|22,249
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|16,762
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Alta Verapaz, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|449,505
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Baja Verapaz, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|157,942
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Chiquimula, Civil Registration, 1877-2008
|205,031
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, El Progreso, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|116,862
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Escuintla, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|339,350
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Guatemala, Civil Registration, 1877-2006
|1,284,993
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|315,923
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Izabal, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|159,289
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Jutiapa, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|231,962
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|499,626
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Sacatepéquez, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|150,576
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, San Marcos, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|473,163
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Santa Rosa, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|204,684
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala, Suchitepéquez, Civil Registration, 1877-1994
|278,894
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland Civil Registration, 1845-1913
|78
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, Medical Directory for Ireland, 1858
|2,373
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Peru
|Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1935-1999
|18,677
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|20,094
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998
|50,617
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|5,368
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Portugal
|Portugal, Setúbal, Catholic Church Records, 1555-1911
|4
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|3,799
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|1,331
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|11,345
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|40,624
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|2,775
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Pacific (New Zealand)
|Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994
|1,403
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Arizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-1930
|55,264
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Arkansas, County Voter Registration Records, 1868-1910
|50,902
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|12,108
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|2,505
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, San Gabriel Cemetery Association, Cemetery Index 1872-2003
|20,815
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, San Benito County Registrar, Burial Permits 1911-1948
|319
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, San Mateo County, Colma, Italian Cemetery Records, 1899-2011
|34,708
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961
|196
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942
|4,316
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, County Voter Registrations, 1856-1909
|14
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Savannah City Jail Registers, 1855-1873
|50
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii State Archives, Register of Voters, Hawaiian Islands, 1887-1888
|14,669
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Collector of Customs, Ships’ Passenger Manifests, 1843-1900
|65,291
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Idaho, Twin Falls County, Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Cemetery Records, 1937-1993
|6,604
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Indiana, Bartholomew, Columbus, Garland Brook Cemetery Interment Records, ca.1885-ca.2000
|13,695
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Iowa, Historical Society of Iowa, Divorce Records, 1906-1937
|118,243
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Iowa, Marshall County, Marshalltown, Riverside Cemetery Burial Records, ca.1800-ca.1975
|3,602
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana Confederate Pensions, 1898-1950
|754
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans and St. Tammany Parish, Voter Registration Records, 1867-1905
|13
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|69,339
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926
|20,662
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943
|3,709
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Silver Bow County, Cemetery Indexes, 1880-2003
|8,884
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999
|23,851
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Mercer County, Veteran’s Service Office, Grave Registration Records, ca. 1770-ca.1979
|25,793
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Newark, Woodland Cemetery Records, 1895-1980
|45,639
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|22,895
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Cincinnati, Vine Street Hill Cemetery Index of Burials, 1851-1986
|20
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1977
|138
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, Tulsa County, Rose Hill Memorial Park Interment Records, ca.1915 – ca.1982
|5,356
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880
|12,589
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Rhode Island, Providence County, Providence, Swan Point Cemetery Records, ca.1846-ca.1950
|21,280
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Dakota, Grave Registration Records, 1940-1941
|151
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Dakota, Veteran Graves Registration Records, 1940-1941
|247
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|283
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|983,081
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015
|13,743
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, World War I Army Servicemen Records Abstracts, 1914-1918
|2
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Vermont Vital Records, 1760-1954
|310
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|5,201
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Holy Cross Cemetery, Interment Records, 1909-1979
|89,490
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Venezuela
|Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995
|52,228
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
