New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 4 May 2020

· May 5, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Explore 6 million new, free, historical records from Guatemala, England, Peru, Argentina, DR Congo, Venezuela, Chile, South Africa, Brazil, and American Samoa,  United States obituaries, vital, passenger and voter records were also added from WI, LA, HI, AZ, AR, NJ, CA, NE, NC, RI, MN, UT,  IN, PA, MT, ID, OK, VA, GA, MS and IA. 

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930 4,112 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions Apply)
Argentina Argentina, Buenos Aires, Catholic Church Records, 1635-1981 71,416 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 2,444 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012 156 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 3,170 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 10,009 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 11,902 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
DR Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo, Census, 1984 61,173 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Cumbria Parish Registers, 1538-1990 221,041 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 48 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 30,752 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions Apply)
England England, Index to Register of Passport Applications, 1851-1903 376,488 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 22,249 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 16,762 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Alta Verapaz, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 449,505 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Baja Verapaz, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 157,942 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Chiquimula, Civil Registration, 1877-2008 205,031 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, El Progreso, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 116,862 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Escuintla, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 339,350 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Guatemala, Civil Registration, 1877-2006 1,284,993 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 315,923 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Izabal, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 159,289 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Jutiapa, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 231,962 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 499,626 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Sacatepéquez, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 150,576 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, San Marcos, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 473,163 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Santa Rosa, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 204,684 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala, Suchitepéquez, Civil Registration, 1877-1994 278,894 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland Civil Registration, 1845-1913 78 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland, Medical Directory for Ireland, 1858 2,373 0 New indexed records collection
Peru Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1935-1999 18,677 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 20,094 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998 50,617 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 5,368 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Portugal Portugal, Setúbal, Catholic Church Records, 1555-1911 4 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 3,799 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 1,331 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 11,345 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 40,624 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 2,775 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Pacific (New Zealand) Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 1,403 0 New indexed records collection
United States Arizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-1930 55,264 0 New indexed records collection
United States Arkansas, County Voter Registration Records, 1868-1910 50,902 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 12,108 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 2,505 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, San Gabriel Cemetery Association, Cemetery Index 1872-2003 20,815 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, San Benito County Registrar, Burial Permits 1911-1948 319 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, San Mateo County, Colma, Italian Cemetery Records, 1899-2011 34,708 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961 196 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942 4,316 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, County Voter Registrations, 1856-1909 14 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Savannah City Jail Registers, 1855-1873 50 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii State Archives, Register of Voters, Hawaiian Islands, 1887-1888 14,669 0 New indexed records collection
United States Hawaii, Collector of Customs, Ships’ Passenger Manifests, 1843-1900 65,291 0 New indexed records collection
United States Idaho, Twin Falls County, Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Cemetery Records, 1937-1993 6,604 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Indiana, Bartholomew, Columbus, Garland Brook Cemetery Interment Records, ca.1885-ca.2000 13,695 0 New indexed records collection
United States Iowa, Historical Society of Iowa, Divorce Records, 1906-1937 118,243 0 New indexed records collection
United States Iowa, Marshall County, Marshalltown, Riverside Cemetery Burial Records, ca.1800-ca.1975 3,602 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana Confederate Pensions, 1898-1950 754 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans and St. Tammany Parish, Voter Registration Records, 1867-1905 13 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 69,339 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926 20,662 0 New indexed records collection
United States Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943 3,709 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Silver Bow County, Cemetery Indexes, 1880-2003 8,884 0 New indexed records collection
United States Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999 23,851 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Mercer County, Veteran’s Service Office, Grave Registration Records, ca. 1770-ca.1979 25,793 0 New indexed records collection
United States New Jersey, Newark, Woodland Cemetery Records, 1895-1980 45,639 0 New indexed records collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 22,895 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Cincinnati, Vine Street Hill Cemetery Index of Burials, 1851-1986 20 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1977 138 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma, Tulsa County, Rose Hill Memorial Park Interment Records, ca.1915 – ca.1982 5,356 0 New indexed records collection
United States Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880 12,589 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Rhode Island, Providence County, Providence, Swan Point Cemetery Records, ca.1846-ca.1950 21,280 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Dakota, Grave Registration Records, 1940-1941 151 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Dakota, Veteran Graves Registration Records, 1940-1941 247 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 283 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 983,081 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015 13,743 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, World War I Army Servicemen Records Abstracts, 1914-1918 2 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Vermont Vital Records, 1760-1954 310 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 5,201 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Holy Cross Cemetery, Interment Records, 1909-1979 89,490 0 New indexed records collection
Venezuela Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995 52,228 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
