MyHeritage Project Documenting Remote Tribes Grabs Webby Award Nomination

· May 6, 2020 · Announcements · No Comments

According to an article in the CTech web site at https://www.calcalistech.com/ctech/articles/0,7340,L-3817071,00.html:

A web project documenting the lives of isolated tribes around the world, created by Israeli genealogy company MyHeritage Ltd., has been nominated for a Webby Award for corporate social responsibility, MyHeritage announced Saturday.

Called Tribal Quest, the project was also selected as an honoree in the Best Use of Photography category, the company said.

The MyHeritage team in Tel Aviv. Photo: Shmulik Elbo

The Webby Awards are presented annually, celebrating the best online projects including websites, interactive advertising, online media, and mobile device content. Nominees and winners are selected by a jury of specialists and a people’s choice award is also handed out for each category.

You can read more at: https://www.calcalistech.com/ctech/articles/0,7340,L-3817071,00.html.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: