MyHeritage Project Documenting Remote Tribes Grabs Webby Award Nomination

According to an article in the CTech web site at https://www.calcalistech.com/ctech/articles/0,7340,L-3817071,00.html:

A web project documenting the lives of isolated tribes around the world, created by Israeli genealogy company MyHeritage Ltd., has been nominated for a Webby Award for corporate social responsibility, MyHeritage announced Saturday.

Called Tribal Quest, the project was also selected as an honoree in the Best Use of Photography category, the company said.

The MyHeritage team in Tel Aviv. Photo: Shmulik Elbo

The Webby Awards are presented annually, celebrating the best online projects including websites, interactive advertising, online media, and mobile device content. Nominees and winners are selected by a jury of specialists and a people’s choice award is also handed out for each category.

You can read more at: https://www.calcalistech.com/ctech/articles/0,7340,L-3817071,00.html.