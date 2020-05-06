A new software product could be a nice addition to your genealogy toolbox. It won’t directly help you identify individuals in your family tree. However, it will add significant modern-day information about the neighborhood(s) in which they lived.

You can find (present-day) home values, average income, owner/renter occupancy rates, projected growth rates, boundary maps, LOCAL PHOTOS, comparisons to other communities, and more. If you are planning to move to a new home, the HTL Neighborhood Explorer also could provide you with a lot of information about the neighborhood you are considering

The HTL Neighborhood Explorer is available FREE of charge at https://www.hometownlocator.com/new.cfm. Since it is web-based, it should work equally well on Macintosh, Chromebook, Linux, Windows, Apple iOS, Android, and most other operating systems as long as the operating system includes a modern web browser.

For instance, here is what I found about my boyhood home:

NOTE: I had to shrink these images to fit into this newsletter’s format. The original images as displayed on my computer’s screen were much larger and could be increased even more or reduced in size by using the normal zoom-in/zoom-out features of the computer’s operating system.

Here is some of the other data available for the same location, although I stripped out most of the formatting in order to fit it into this newsletter’s format:

Neighborhood (BG 230190150.002) Key Facts & Figures

During the last annual update (July 1, 2019), there were 789 people living in the 440 housing units in this neighborhood; 51.8% of the housing units were Owner Occupied, 17.5% were Renter Occupied and 30.7% were Vacant; The average home value was $115,789 and the average household income was $47,073. The links in the next section provide quick access to more data.

If you’re interested in schools, the HTL Address Research Tool is the preferred tool to research school attendance zones.

Comprehensive Neighborhood Data (within page links)

Nearby Popular Places, Hotels and Local Area Photos

(Popularity rankings are based on positive reviews, search queries, and other user data.)

The Specified Location, (Lat 45.0112, Lon -69.2843), is Also Contained Within:

Block Group 230190150.002, ME Data & Demographics (As of July 1, 2019)

HOUSING AFFORDABILITY INDEX Block Group 230190150.002, ME Housing Affordability Index is 215

The Housing Affordability Index base is 100 and represents a balance point where a resident with a median household income can normally qualify to purchase a median price home. Values above 100 indicate increased affordability, while values below 100 indicate decreased affordability.

WEALTH INDEX Block Group 230190150.002, ME Wealth Index is 42

The Wealth Index is based on a number of indicators of affluence including average household income and average net worth, but it also includes the value of material possessions and resources. It represents the wealth of the area relative to the national level. Values above or below 100 represent above-average wealth or below-average wealth compared to the national level.

These new demographic attributes are available for Neighborhoods, Cities, Counties, and ZIP Codes.

More Tools and Resources:

POPULATION Total Population 789 Population in Households 781 Population in Families 617 Population in Group Qrtrs 8 Population Density 135 Diversity Index1 13 INCOME Median Household Income $39,905 Average Household Income $47,073 Per Capita Income $18,209 Wealth Index3 42

HOUSING Total Housing Units 440 (100%) Owner Occupied HU 228 (51.8%) Renter Occupied HU 77 (17.5%) Vacant Housing Units 135 (30.7%) Median Home Value $80,114 Housing Affordability Index2 215 HOUSEHOLDS Total Households 305 Average Household Size 2.56 Family Households 201 Average Family Size 3

Hey! The cost of living in my old home town is very low. Maybe I should move back there!?!

Personal comment: If you would like to see the scenery where I grew up, take a look at the pictures at https://bit.ly/2SFVF7t. Some of these phots were taken near my home town while others are from 100 or even 200 miles away. However, I have been to most of these locations.