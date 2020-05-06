The Mennonite Archival Information Database (MAID)

If you are researching Mennonite ancestry, you need to spend some time searching in the Mennonite Church USA Archives. The public database now represents 14 partners and features thousands of historic photos and a quickly growing number of entries, including one-of-a-kind letters, diaries, meeting minutes, travel documents, biographies, and audio and video recordings.


This is a photo of the Peter Bahnmann (owner of Zelyonoye and Brodsky estates) and his family in [1897?]. He is pictured with his two married daughters and their husbands. Peter’s wife, Marie (Martens) Bahnmann, had already passed away (d. 1889). The four children in the photo are probably four of the Fehderau children (Liese, Tina, Manja, and Peter). The adults in the photo are (l-r) Maria (Bahnmann) Fehderau, Jacob Fehderau, Peter Bahnmann, Katherina (Bahnmann) Wiebe, and Peter Wiebe (GR#396619).

I won’t repeat all the information about this great resource here simply because the Mennonite Church USA staff have already done that. Go to https://bit.ly/2YHt6u2 to read all about the online Mennonite Church USA Archives.

The archive itself may be accessed at https://archives.mhsc.ca.

