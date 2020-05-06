The Mennonite Archival Information Database (MAID)

If you are researching Mennonite ancestry, you need to spend some time searching in the Mennonite Church USA Archives. The public database now represents 14 partners and features thousands of historic photos and a quickly growing number of entries, including one-of-a-kind letters, diaries, meeting minutes, travel documents, biographies, and audio and video recordings.

I won’t repeat all the information about this great resource here simply because the Mennonite Church USA staff have already done that. Go to https://bit.ly/2YHt6u2 to read all about the online Mennonite Church USA Archives.

The archive itself may be accessed at https://archives.mhsc.ca.