New Details About the NGS Virtual Conference

The following announcement was written by the (U.S.) National Genealogical Society:

FALLS CHURCH, VA, 8 MAY 2020—The National Genealogical Society (NGS) has had a tremendous response from its speakers and sponsors for the recent transition to a virtual conference. NGS just announced it now has over 85 lectures for registrants to choose from in any package selected for the NGS Virtual Conference. NGS sponsors will be offering more than 10 lectures as a bonus addition to every registration package purchased. You can review the current list of lecture sessions and bonus sponsored lectures at the NGS Conference website.

NGS’s Virtual Family History Conference is a tremendous value. It features two components included with your registration: NGS 2020 Live! and NGS 2020 On-Demand! Registrants will have their choice of selecting from over 85 lecture sessions in the package they purchase. All sessions are available for repeat viewings until 15 May 2021. Anyone with concerns about the technology portion of joining the virtual event or on-demand lectures, a member of the NGS or Playback Now staff will be happy to assist you.

Be sure to register for the NGS Virtual Family History Conference by 15 May 2020 to participate in NGS 2020 Live!

NGS 2020 Live! on 20 May, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (EDT), kicks off the virtual conference. It features the following lectures by five great speakers:

“Validating Unsourced Online Information,” Thomas Wright Jones, PhD, CG®, FASG, FUGA, FNGS “Echoes of the Women Who have Gone Before—Celebrating Women’s Suffrage,” Steffani Raff “Breaker Boys and Spinner Girls: Child Labor Laws and Their Records,” Judy G. Russell, JD, CG, CGL SM “Turning Witnesses into Evidence,” Elizabeth Shown Mills, CG, CGL, FASG, FNGS, FUGA “What If? Learning About DNA Through Case Studies,” Blaine Bettinger, PhD, JD



NGS 2020 Live! also includes product sessions from our Platinum Sponsors, Ancestry, FamilySearch, and FamilyTree DNA; the NGS Awards program; live chat; Q&A; over 15 drawings for genealogy-related prizes, and more! To participate in NGS 2020 Live! and win prizes you must register by 15 May to receive your invite to the streaming event.

NGS 2020 On-Demand! offers access to more than 85 lecture topics to build your chosen lecture package. Access begins 1 July and includes repeat viewing for your selected sessions until 15 May 2021, as well as for the five-featured lectures from NGS Live! and additional sponsored bonus lectures.

You may register for a number of options.

The “Full” Package includes registration for the NGS 2020 Live! virtual conference on 20 May; streaming access to your choice of twenty NGS 2020 On-Demand! sessions from 1 July 2020 through 15 May 2021; an electronic copy of the virtual conference syllabus, and sponsored bonus lectures. The “Works” Package includes everything in the Full Package with an additional twenty-five NGS 2020 On-Demand! sessions you select, a USB with audio recordings of ALL the recorded sessions (more than 100 hours of audio content). Plus the sponsored bonus lectures. NGS 2020 “Light” Package includes registration for the NGS 2020 Live! virtual conference on 20 May; an electronic copy of the virtual conference syllabus; and ten NGS 2020 On-Demand! sessions of your choice. You also will receive access to the full list of sponsored bonus lectures.



Any package you register for includes repeat viewing of the five-featured lectures from the NGS Live! event at your convenience after 1 July.

Please join us for the NGS Virtual Conference.

For more information about NGS 2020 Live! and NGS 2020 On-Demand! or to register, visit our conference website.

Questions? Contact the Conference Registrar, Courtney Holmes at cholmes@ngsgenealogy.org.

Founded in 1903, the National Genealogical Society is dedicated to genealogical education, exemplary standards of research, and the preservation of genealogical records. The Falls Church, Virginia, based nonprofit is the premier national society for everyone, from the beginner to the most advanced family historian, seeking excellence in publications, educational offerings, and guidance in research. It also offers many opportunities to interact with other genealogists.