How They Tried to Curb Spanish Flu Pandemic in 1918

Many of our ancestors had an experience in 1918 that is remarkably similar to what we are experiencing today: a raging worldwide pandemic, face masks, stay-at-home isolation requirements, politicians who ignored the problem for far too long, hospitals that were quickly overwhelmed, bogus claims of “cures” that didn’t work, and more. Perhaps we should study history in order to make sure it doesn’t repeat or to (hopefully) reduce the impact of today’s Covid-19 pandemic.

Click on this image to view a much higher resolution version.

The event our ancestors went through is now called the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918 and 1919. In fact, there is one overpowering need to study the history of the Spanish Flu: after the pandemic of 1918 started dying down, a second wave of the disease, in the autumn of 1918, proved to be far more deadly than the first. By studying history, we may be able to avoid a second wave of the Covid-19 disease that is “far more deadly than the first.”

You can find an excellent description of the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918 and 1919 in an article in the BBC News web site at https://www.bbc.com/news/in-pictures-52564371. The article focuses on the events in Great Britain but also frequently mentions what happened in the United States, Spain, and elsewhere. The article also provides a pointer to a much more detailed report published in 1919 by Sir Arthur Newsholme for the Royal Society of Medicine.

You can find the BBC article at: https://www.bbc.com/news/in-pictures-52564371.

Sir Arthur Newsholme’s report may be found at https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/003591571901200502.

Will we learn from history or are we doomed to repeat it?

Click on this image to view a much higher resolution version.