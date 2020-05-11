Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) How To Self Publish Your Own Printed Book or eBook

Is This the End of Genealogy Conferences as We Have Known Them?

My Method of Filing Digital Images and Documents

How They Tried to Curb Spanish Flu Pandemic in 1918

MyHeritage Announces New Colorization Settings for MyHeritage In Color™

MyHeritage Project Documenting Remote Tribes Grabs Webby Award Nomination

MyHeritage Updates the Theory of Family Relativity™

The HTL Neighborhood Explorer

The Mennonite Archival Information Database (MAID)

Spending a Lot of Time at Home? Take the Archive Challenge and Help Preserve History!

New Details About the NGS Virtual Conference

The 2020 Hooked on Genealogy Tour has been Canceled

The Ontario (Canada) Ancestors Conference will be held as an Online Virtual Conference on June 6 & 7, 2002

Findmypast Friday: New World War 2 Allies Collection Available To Search For VE Day 2020

Heinz History Center to Host Virtual Genealogy Workshops

Findmypast Launch Vast New Photographic Collection in Celebration of VE Day 2020

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 4 May 2020

TheGenealogist adds Extra Tithe Maps to Map Explorer™

Recently Added and Updated Collections on Ancestry.com

Historian/Author Stephen Puleo to Appear on “American Stories, Inspiration Today”

Follow-up: Zoom versus all the Other Teleconferencing Products

