Virginia Beach Man Finds a Receipt for the Sale of Four Slaves in 1858. He Now Wants to Find Their Descendants.

About 15 or 20 years ago, Andy Ott, as typical, bought a couple of volumes from an antique store. As typical, a folded piece of paper remained stuck in its pages. One side of the light blue paper contained a perfunctory notation: “Bill of Sale from Daniel Fisher. $13.00”

The other side contained a passage that still haunts Ott.

In part, it reads, “Daniel Fisher of the County of Princess Ann(sic) and State of Virginia have this day sold unto Daniel Ward of the same County one negro woman Eliza and Child also one boy name (sic) Ned and one Girl name Mahalia for the sum of thirteen hundred dollars…Nov. 6, 1858.”

Ott wants to find their descendants. If that might be you or if you have any knowledge about these slaves, the contact info

My thanks to newsletter reader Noél Emswiler for telling me about this story.