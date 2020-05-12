New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 11 May 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added 2.7 million new historical records this week from South Africa, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, England, Ireland, Canada, Hungary, Italy, Czech Republic, Chile, Niue, Puerto Rico and American Samoa.  United States obituary, vital, land, census, naturalization, and passenger lists were added for NY, AZ, GA, MT, LA, HI, ID, WI, CA,NC, MN, OK, OH, UT, MI, MS, NE, RI, VA, AR. PA. NJ, IA, IN, MN and TX.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930 2,629 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions Apply)
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 714 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 2,214 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Paraná, Civil Registration, 1852-1996 431,073 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 4,147 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada Census, 1851 72,267 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 50 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 9,928 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Czech Republic Czech Republic, Church Books, 1552-1981 12,184 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ecuador Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011 299,962 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 55 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 31,251 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions Apply)
England England, Lancashire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1647-1996 120,019 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 47,270 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Surrey Parish Registers, 1536-1992 691 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 18,252 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Hungary Hungary Civil Registration, 1895-1980 64,499 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland, Dublin, The Post Office Annual Directory and Calendar, 1843 19,035 0 New indexed records collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
Ireland Ireland, Dublin, The Post Office Annual Directory and Calendar, 1858 64,379 0 New indexed records collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
Ireland Ireland, Pettigrew and Oulton, The Dublin Almanac and General Register of Ireland, 1835 53,778 0 New indexed records collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
Italy Italy, Teramo, Teramo, Civil Registration (Tribunale), 1866-1940 21,578 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 7,394 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 24,819 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998 55,331 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Municipal Census, 1831-1866 160,057 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 7,513 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 2,291 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Cape Province, Probate Records of the Master of the High Court, 1834-1989 1,196,052 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 6,782 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 10,889 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 33,260 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 1,601 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955 874 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United Kingdom United Kingdom, Quakers Annual Monitor, 1849 364 0 New indexed records collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
United States Arizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-1930 203,884 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arkansas, County Voter Registration Records, 1868-1910 4,345 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 25,602 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 2,566 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, San Gabriel Cemetery Association, Cemetery Index 1872-2003 1,645 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, San Benito County Registrar, Burial Permits 1911-1948 110 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, San Mateo County, Colma, Italian Cemetery Records, 1899-2011 4,450 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961 312 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942 624 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000 10,698 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Headright and Bounty Land Records, 1783-1909 65,001 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii island census records, 1878-1896 49,441 0 New indexed records collection
United States Idaho, Jefferson Star, County Cemetery Records, 1800-2000 39,520 0 New indexed records collection
United States Idaho, Twin Falls County, Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Cemetery Records, 1937-1993 519 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Indiana, Bartholomew, Columbus, Garland Brook Cemetery Interment Records, ca.1885-ca.2000 2,418 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Buchanan County Obituaries and Cemetery Records, ca.1796-1988 2,433 0 New indexed records collection
United States Iowa, Marshall County, Marshalltown, Riverside Cemetery Burial Records, ca.1800-ca.1975 500 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Tama County, Tax Records, 1865-1939 200 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 53,394 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Saginaw County, Biographical Card File, ca. 1830-2000 10,655 0 New indexed records collection
United States Minnesota Passenger and Crew Lists, 1912-1956 20,197 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926 2,273 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 7,564 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943 542 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Silver Bow County, Cemetery Indexes, 1880-2003 58,228 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999 6,648 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Mercer County, Veteran’s Service Office, Grave Registration Records, ca. 1770-ca.1979 2,091 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Newark, Mount Olivet Cemetery Records, 1871-1984 585 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Newark, Woodland Cemetery Records, 1895-1980 2,578 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980 60,606 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, Northern Arrival Manifests, 1902-1956 328,495 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 21,563 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Voter Registration Records, 1868-1898 8 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Wilmington, Cemetery Records, 1852-2005 18,083 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Toledo, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery Index of Burials, 1877-1955 13,101 0 New indexed records collection
United States Ohio, WWI Index and Return Cards, 1916-1920 17 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma, Tulsa County, Rose Hill Memorial Park Interment Records, ca.1915 – ca.1982 19,525 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880 3,081 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Rhode Island, Providence County, Providence, Swan Point Cemetery Records, ca.1846-ca.1950 5,408 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Dakota, Grave Registration Records, 1940-1941 92 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Dakota, Veteran Graves Registration Records, 1940-1941 709 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Grimes County, Marriage Records, 1951-1966 1,737 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 20 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 982,021 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015 12,079 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Vermont Vital Records, 1760-1954 50 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 4,391 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Southern Claims Commission Approved Claims, 1871-1880 44 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Holy Cross Cemetery, Interment Records, 1909-1979 39,261 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

