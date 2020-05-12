New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 11 May 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added 2.7 million new historical records this week from South Africa, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, England, Ireland, Canada, Hungary, Italy, Czech Republic, Chile, Niue, Puerto Rico and American Samoa. United States obituary, vital, land, census, naturalization, and passenger lists were added for NY, AZ, GA, MT, LA, HI, ID, WI, CA,NC, MN, OK, OH, UT, MI, MS, NE, RI, VA, AR. PA. NJ, IA, IN, MN and TX.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930
|2,629
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions Apply)
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|714
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|2,214
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Paraná, Civil Registration, 1852-1996
|431,073
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|4,147
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada Census, 1851
|72,267
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877
|50
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|9,928
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Czech Republic
|Czech Republic, Church Books, 1552-1981
|12,184
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ecuador
|Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011
|299,962
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|55
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|31,251
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions Apply)
|England
|England, Lancashire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1647-1996
|120,019
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|47,270
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Surrey Parish Registers, 1536-1992
|691
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|18,252
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Hungary
|Hungary Civil Registration, 1895-1980
|64,499
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, Dublin, The Post Office Annual Directory and Calendar, 1843
|19,035
|0
|New indexed records collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
|Ireland
|Ireland, Dublin, The Post Office Annual Directory and Calendar, 1858
|64,379
|0
|New indexed records collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
|Ireland
|Ireland, Pettigrew and Oulton, The Dublin Almanac and General Register of Ireland, 1835
|53,778
|0
|New indexed records collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
|Italy
|Italy, Teramo, Teramo, Civil Registration (Tribunale), 1866-1940
|21,578
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994
|7,394
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|24,819
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998
|55,331
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Municipal Census, 1831-1866
|160,057
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|7,513
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|2,291
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Cape Province, Probate Records of the Master of the High Court, 1834-1989
|1,196,052
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|6,782
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|10,889
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|33,260
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|1,601
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955
|874
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United Kingdom
|United Kingdom, Quakers Annual Monitor, 1849
|364
|0
|New indexed records collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
|United States
|Arizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-1930
|203,884
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arkansas, County Voter Registration Records, 1868-1910
|4,345
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|25,602
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|2,566
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, San Gabriel Cemetery Association, Cemetery Index 1872-2003
|1,645
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, San Benito County Registrar, Burial Permits 1911-1948
|110
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, San Mateo County, Colma, Italian Cemetery Records, 1899-2011
|4,450
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961
|312
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942
|624
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000
|10,698
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Headright and Bounty Land Records, 1783-1909
|65,001
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii island census records, 1878-1896
|49,441
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Idaho, Jefferson Star, County Cemetery Records, 1800-2000
|39,520
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Idaho, Twin Falls County, Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Cemetery Records, 1937-1993
|519
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Indiana, Bartholomew, Columbus, Garland Brook Cemetery Interment Records, ca.1885-ca.2000
|2,418
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Buchanan County Obituaries and Cemetery Records, ca.1796-1988
|2,433
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Iowa, Marshall County, Marshalltown, Riverside Cemetery Burial Records, ca.1800-ca.1975
|500
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Tama County, Tax Records, 1865-1939
|200
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|53,394
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, Saginaw County, Biographical Card File, ca. 1830-2000
|10,655
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Minnesota Passenger and Crew Lists, 1912-1956
|20,197
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926
|2,273
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|7,564
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943
|542
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Silver Bow County, Cemetery Indexes, 1880-2003
|58,228
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999
|6,648
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Mercer County, Veteran’s Service Office, Grave Registration Records, ca. 1770-ca.1979
|2,091
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Newark, Mount Olivet Cemetery Records, 1871-1984
|585
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Newark, Woodland Cemetery Records, 1895-1980
|2,578
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980
|60,606
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, Northern Arrival Manifests, 1902-1956
|328,495
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|21,563
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Voter Registration Records, 1868-1898
|8
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Wilmington, Cemetery Records, 1852-2005
|18,083
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Toledo, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery Index of Burials, 1877-1955
|13,101
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Ohio, WWI Index and Return Cards, 1916-1920
|17
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, Tulsa County, Rose Hill Memorial Park Interment Records, ca.1915 – ca.1982
|19,525
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880
|3,081
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Rhode Island, Providence County, Providence, Swan Point Cemetery Records, ca.1846-ca.1950
|5,408
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Dakota, Grave Registration Records, 1940-1941
|92
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Dakota, Veteran Graves Registration Records, 1940-1941
|709
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Grimes County, Marriage Records, 1951-1966
|1,737
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|20
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|982,021
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015
|12,079
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Vermont Vital Records, 1760-1954
|50
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|4,391
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Southern Claims Commission Approved Claims, 1871-1880
|44
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Holy Cross Cemetery, Interment Records, 1909-1979
|39,261
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments