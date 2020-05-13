rootstrust, Version 2 Beta now Available

May 13, 2020

The following announcement was written by Atavus, Inc.:

Atavus, Inc. has announced the release of rootstrust, Version 2 Beta. The respective installers for Windows, Mac OS X and Linux can be downloaded free of charge at rootstrust.com.

Among the numerous new features of Version 2, the following are particularly worthy of mention:

  • Professional quality, template-based source citations using the style proposed by Elizabeth Shown Mills.
  • Improved support for ultra-high-resolution video displays like those featured on some Microsoft Surface Pro models and Mac computers with a Retina Display.
  • File Cabinet synchronization – a facility for keeping your collections of rootstrust document and multimedia files in sync with their backup copies.

Use of the beta version does not require the possession or purchase of a license. The test period is schedules to end 31 July 2020, but could be extended if need be.

A screen shot of rootstrust 2 Beta displaying the Reference form with program generated source citations.

Use of the beta version does not require the possession or purchase of a license. The test period is scheduled to end 31 July 2020, but could be extended if need be.

