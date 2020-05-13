The Celtic Connections Conference in Wheeling, Illinois has been Canceled

Here is a message from the Celtic Connections web site at http://celtic-connections.org:

For health and safety reasons we have cancelled the fourth biennial Celtic Connections Conference. The cancellation presents a detour in our “Journey Home.”

However we know that you want to further your education, so we are investigating ways to provide this conference electronically. If our investigations are successful, our journey home will become a virtual experience.

What will this new reality look like? At a minimum, there will be:

On-demand presentations: Pre-recorded talks by many of the CCC ’20 presenters will be available to view online between July 31 and August 31.

Live chats: During this time period there will be moderated chats for presenters and participants to exchange information around various tracks or topics.

Electronic syllabus: We will provide an online version of the conference syllabus.

As you continue to practice social distancing, watch our Celtic Connections Conference website for updates on the virtual “Journey Home” at http://celtic-connections.org/.