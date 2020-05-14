10 Letters We Dropped From The Alphabet

· May 14, 2020 · Genealogy Basics, History · No Comments

In my earlier article, How Do You Pronounce “Ye”?, available at https://blog.eogn.com/2020/05/12/how-do-you-pronounce-ye-2/, I discussed the thorn, a letter that used to be in the English alphabet (and in the alphabets of several other European languages) but has since been dropped and is no longer used (except it is still popular in the Icelandic language).

In the article, I wrote, “Yes, the letter thorn was one of the 27 (or more) letters of the English alphabet back in the Middle Ages.” Now a YouTube video explains the many lost letters that no longer exist in the modern English alphabet.

If you have an interest in the subject, you can view the somewhat humorous video in the window above or at https://youtu.be/zUrDUxh5xS0.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: