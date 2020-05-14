10 Letters We Dropped From The Alphabet

In my earlier article, How Do You Pronounce “Ye”?, available at https://blog.eogn.com/2020/05/12/how-do-you-pronounce-ye-2/, I discussed the thorn, a letter that used to be in the English alphabet (and in the alphabets of several other European languages) but has since been dropped and is no longer used (except it is still popular in the Icelandic language).

In the article, I wrote, “Yes, the letter thorn was one of the 27 (or more) letters of the English alphabet back in the Middle Ages.” Now a YouTube video explains the many lost letters that no longer exist in the modern English alphabet.

If you have an interest in the subject, you can view the somewhat humorous video in the window above or at https://youtu.be/zUrDUxh5xS0.