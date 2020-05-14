Ohio Genealogical Society Launches New Website

The following announcement was written by the Ohio Genealogical Society:
The Ohio Genealogical Society has officially launched its new website. Almost a year in development, it is now an easier site to navigate with its reformatted design, integrated access to database content, new catalog interface, a consolidated blog, and much more. As we continue to develop this new resource for research, you can expect to see more digitized material on the website. We are also positioning to be able to present webinars and other programming. The site is located at https://www.ogs.org.
