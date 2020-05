Greater West Cork Area (Ireland) Genealogy Records are Now Online – for Free

More than 15,000 previously unavailable genealogy records relating to the greater West Cork area are now online to view – free of charge.

The Skibbereen Heritage Centre has been digitising burial registers for a number of graveyards in West Cork for some time and the results of this work are now available on its website. These new records are in addition to the graveyards surveys already available on its West Cork Graveyards database.

The West Cork Graveyards database is on Skibbereen Heritage Centre’s website www.skibbheritage.com with a full list of the new graveyards covered.

You can learn more in an article in The Southern Star web site at: https://www.southernstar.ie/news/local-genealogy-records-are-now-online-for-free-4205099.