Surnames Dictionary is Free During Lockdown

An online dictionary explaining the meanings and origins of more than 45,000 British and Irish surnames is being made accessible to all in the hope that it might help bring families separated by Covid-19 closer together.

For one week only, people will be able to tap into the Oxford Dictionary of Family Names in Britain and Ireland for free and find out where their surnames – and thus perhaps their ancestors – came from.

If nothing else, it might be a welcome break from the virtual family quizzes and bingo games that have stood in for face-to-face contact so often during lockdown.

Mike Collins, the head of public engagement at the Arts and Humanities Research Council, which is working on the initiative with Oxford University Press, said people were also being asked to share photos and objects they felt captured their family story.

