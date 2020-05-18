A Correction to the Correction Concerning the New Prime-Time Television Series “The Genetic Detective”

On April 16, I published an announcement at bit.ly/362qMiN of a new television series: The Genetic Detective, starring well-known genetic genealogist CeCe Moore. I simply copied-and-pasted the announcement sent to me by ABC News. The announcement stated:

“Moore Takes on Her First-Ever Cold Case – the Double Homicide of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg – in Series Premiere, Tuesday, May 26 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC”

I will refer to that as “the original announcement.”

On May 15, I received a second announcement from ABC News that announced a change of date for the premier. It repeated the original announcement and then added some more information. (I will refer to that as “the second announcement.”) I copied-and-pasted the second announcement into this newsletter at https://bit.ly/3fYOyRp. This new announcement repeated the original announcement and then added a new section labelled “AIRDATE CHANGE” that announced:

“A new episode of “The Genetic Detective” premieres TUESDAY, JUNE 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.”

Now a number of people have posted comments in this newsletter at the end of the second announcement stating that the second date is incorrect. Instead, they claim that the date shown in the first announcement is correct.

Most important of all, CeCe Moore herself also posted a comment stating, “The series is scheduled to premiere on May 26th, not June 2nd.”

I would assume the star of the show should know so I believe CeCe’s statement. However, that doesn’t explain why ABC News issued the second announcement claiming a different date. Are you confused? I know that I am!

In any case, if you would like to view the premier of what I suspect will be a very interesting program, I can only provide one suggestion that you have undoubtedly heard before: “Check your local listings for the (date), time, and station near you.”

I will be checking my local listings on May 26th.