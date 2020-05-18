New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 18 May 2020

· May 18, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added 7 million new land, obituary, death, and divorce records this week to United States collections. Additional indexed records and images were added for American Samoa, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, England, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Niue, Peru,Puerto Rico, South Africa, Sweden, and Venezuela. Other United States records were added for AZ, CA, GA, IA, ID, LA, ME, MI, MO, MT, NC, NE, NM, NY, OKOH, ORPA, UT, VAand WI. 

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930 1,587 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions Apply)
Argentina Argentina, Santa Fe, Catholic Church Records, 1634-1975 4,163 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Austria Austria, Vienna, Jewish Registers of Births, Marriages, and Deaths, 1784-1911 27,317 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 216 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 3,341 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 6,447 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920 3,805 0 New indexed records collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 44 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 8,575 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Cemetery Records, 1821-2015 87,220 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Miscellaneous Records, 1921-1980 43,564 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537-1918 23,084 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Devon, Plymouth Prison Records, 1821-1919 13,495 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Essex Parish Registers, 1538-1997 2,540 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 32,012 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions Apply)
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 50,490 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 15,961 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Baden, Church Book Duplicates, 1804-1877 43,378 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Saxony, Church Book Indexes, 1500-1900 32,709 0 New indexed records collection
Ireland Ireland, John Watson Stewart, The Gentlemen’s and Citizen’s Almanac, 1814 17,266 0 New indexed records collection
Italy Italy, Benevento, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1810-1942 155,594 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Brescia, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1797-1943 78,275 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Salerno, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1806-1949 32,447 31,969 Added images and indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 6,939 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Norway Norway, Oslo, Akershus Prison Records, 1844-1885 808 0 New indexed records collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 21,552 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Diocese of Huacho, Catholic Church Records, 1560-1952 260,438 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998 43,196 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Municipal Census, 1831-1866 2,188 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 878 0 New indexed records collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 8,842 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 2,202 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 3,530 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 11,402 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 25,065 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 1,668 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955 6,505 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927 62,560 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona Deaths, 1870-1951 10,345 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-1930 12,687 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 31,236 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Geographical and Name Index of Californians who served in WWI, 1914-1918 27,306 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 2,114 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, San Gabriel Cemetery Association, Cemetery Index 1872-2003 162 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, San Mateo County, Colma, Italian Cemetery Records, 1899-2011 24,576 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961 35 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Florida, Fort Lauderdale Crew Lists, 1939-1945 13 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Florida, Pensacola, Passenger Lists, 1900-1945 845 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942 631 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000 2,564 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010 243 0 New indexed records collection
United States Idaho, Jefferson Star, County Cemetery Records, 1800-2000 79,733 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Buchanan County Obituaries and Cemetery Records, ca.1796-1988 47,028 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 43,485 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Maine, Alien Arrivals, 1906-1953 199,010 0 New indexed records collection
United States Michigan, Detroit Manifests of Arrivals at the Port of Detroit, 1906-1954 323,121 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Saginaw County, Biographical Card File, ca. 1830-2000 1,895 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926 418 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 22,553 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri State and Territorial Census Records, 1732-1933 34,501 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Silver Bow County, Cemetery Indexes, 1880-2003 5,954 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999 1,754 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Mercer County, Veteran’s Service Office, Grave Registration Records, ca. 1770-ca.1979 92 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Mexico Alien Arrivals, 1917-1954 17,240 0 New indexed records collection
United States New York, Southern District, U.S District Court Naturalization Records, 1824-1946 103,000 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 20,874 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Wilmington, Cemetery Records, 1852-2005 5,836 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Toledo, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery Index of Burials, 1877-1955 43,409 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma, Tulsa County, Rose Hill Memorial Park Interment Records, ca.1915 – ca.1982 1,204 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon Death Index, 1971-2008 1,063,054 0 New indexed records collection
United States Oregon Divorce Index, 1991-2008 340,289 0 New indexed records collection
United States Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880 1,205 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Rhode Island, Providence County, Providence, Swan Point Cemetery Records, ca.1846-ca.1950 701 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Grimes County, Marriage Records, 1951-1966 218 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 1,827,447 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, New York Land Records, 1630-1975 3,868,777 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015 10,622 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 5,258 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Holy Cross Cemetery, Interment Records, 1909-1979 12,887 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Venezuela Venezuela, Archdiocese of Valencia, Catholic Church Records, 1760, 1905-2013 306,392 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

