New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 18 May 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added 7 million new land, obituary, death, and divorce records this week to United States collections. Additional indexed records and images were added for American Samoa, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, England, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Niue, Peru,Puerto Rico, South Africa, Sweden, and Venezuela. Other United States records were added for AZ, CA, GA, IA, ID, LA, ME, MI, MO, MT, NC, NE, NM, NY, OK, OH, OR, PA, UT, VA, and WI.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930
|1,587
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions Apply)
|Argentina
|Argentina, Santa Fe, Catholic Church Records, 1634-1975
|4,163
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Austria
|Austria, Vienna, Jewish Registers of Births, Marriages, and Deaths, 1784-1911
|27,317
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|216
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|3,341
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|6,447
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920
|3,805
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877
|44
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|8,575
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Cemetery Records, 1821-2015
|87,220
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Dominican Republic
|Dominican Republic Miscellaneous Records, 1921-1980
|43,564
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537-1918
|23,084
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Devon, Plymouth Prison Records, 1821-1919
|13,495
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Essex Parish Registers, 1538-1997
|2,540
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|32,012
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions Apply)
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|50,490
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|15,961
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Baden, Church Book Duplicates, 1804-1877
|43,378
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Saxony, Church Book Indexes, 1500-1900
|32,709
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, John Watson Stewart, The Gentlemen’s and Citizen’s Almanac, 1814
|17,266
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Italy
|Italy, Benevento, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1810-1942
|155,594
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Brescia, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1797-1943
|78,275
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Salerno, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1806-1949
|32,447
|31,969
|Added images and indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994
|6,939
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Norway
|Norway, Oslo, Akershus Prison Records, 1844-1885
|808
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|21,552
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Diocese of Huacho, Catholic Church Records, 1560-1952
|260,438
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998
|43,196
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Municipal Census, 1831-1866
|2,188
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|878
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|8,842
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|2,202
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|3,530
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|11,402
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|25,065
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|1,668
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955
|6,505
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927
|62,560
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona Deaths, 1870-1951
|10,345
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-1930
|12,687
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|31,236
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Geographical and Name Index of Californians who served in WWI, 1914-1918
|27,306
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|2,114
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, San Gabriel Cemetery Association, Cemetery Index 1872-2003
|162
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, San Mateo County, Colma, Italian Cemetery Records, 1899-2011
|24,576
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961
|35
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Florida, Fort Lauderdale Crew Lists, 1939-1945
|13
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Florida, Pensacola, Passenger Lists, 1900-1945
|845
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942
|631
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000
|2,564
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010
|243
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Idaho, Jefferson Star, County Cemetery Records, 1800-2000
|79,733
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Buchanan County Obituaries and Cemetery Records, ca.1796-1988
|47,028
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|43,485
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Maine, Alien Arrivals, 1906-1953
|199,010
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Michigan, Detroit Manifests of Arrivals at the Port of Detroit, 1906-1954
|323,121
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, Saginaw County, Biographical Card File, ca. 1830-2000
|1,895
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926
|418
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|22,553
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri State and Territorial Census Records, 1732-1933
|34,501
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Silver Bow County, Cemetery Indexes, 1880-2003
|5,954
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999
|1,754
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Mercer County, Veteran’s Service Office, Grave Registration Records, ca. 1770-ca.1979
|92
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Mexico Alien Arrivals, 1917-1954
|17,240
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|New York, Southern District, U.S District Court Naturalization Records, 1824-1946
|103,000
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|20,874
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Wilmington, Cemetery Records, 1852-2005
|5,836
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Toledo, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery Index of Burials, 1877-1955
|43,409
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, Tulsa County, Rose Hill Memorial Park Interment Records, ca.1915 – ca.1982
|1,204
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oregon Death Index, 1971-2008
|1,063,054
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Oregon Divorce Index, 1991-2008
|340,289
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880
|1,205
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Rhode Island, Providence County, Providence, Swan Point Cemetery Records, ca.1846-ca.1950
|701
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Grimes County, Marriage Records, 1951-1966
|218
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|1,827,447
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, New York Land Records, 1630-1975
|3,868,777
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015
|10,622
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|5,258
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Holy Cross Cemetery, Interment Records, 1909-1979
|12,887
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Venezuela
|Venezuela, Archdiocese of Valencia, Catholic Church Records, 1760, 1905-2013
|306,392
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
