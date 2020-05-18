Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. The latest Plus Edition newsletter is available at: https://eognplus.com/news/thisweek.htm.

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

(+) Why Are We Limited to Soundex?

How Do You Pronounce “Ye”?

10 Letters We Dropped From The Alphabet

MyHeritage Releases Three Major Collections of Greek Historical Records

A Correction to the Correction Concerning the New Prime-Time Television Series “The Genetic Detective”

How to Download Free Ebooks and Digital Audiobooks from Public Libraries

rootstrust, Version 2 Beta now Available

Surnames Dictionary is Free During Lockdown

Forensic Genomics, a Dynamic New Peer-Reviewed Journal, is Launching in the Fall of 2020

American Ancestors│NEHGS and the Boston Public Library to Look at “How DNA Testing is Upending Who We Are” in a Virtual Event

Ancestry® Announces Virtual Memorial Day “Parade of Heroes” in Honor of 75th Anniversary of the End of World War II

Greater West Cork Area (Ireland) Genealogy Records are Now Online – for Free

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 11 May 2020

New WW2 Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

Ohio Genealogical Society Launches New Website

Australian Genealogist Keith Johnson Elected a Fellow of The IGRS

The Celtic Connections Conference in Wheeling, Illinois has been Canceled

Virginia Beach Man Finds a Receipt for the Sale of Four Slaves in 1858. He Now Wants to Find Their Descendants.

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read every week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.