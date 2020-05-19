OpenSFHistory is an Online Archive of more than 50,000 Historic Images of San Francisco and the Bay Area

· May 19, 2020 · History, Photography · No Comments

OpenSFHistory, an online archive of over 50,000 historic images of San Francisco and the Bay Area, recently launched a project to integrate modern-day S.F. with its historic past. With walking tours halted and most historic sites closed, the folks behind the site are hoping their “guerrilla history posters” will give residents a little entertainment and education.

Church and 22nd as it appeared in June of 1916. The construction of the J-Church line can be seen on the right.

To get the project off the ground, the group started putting posters on telephone poles. The photos show exactly how that spot looked decades ago. Each poster image has a QR code so anyone can scan the image with their smartphone and find out more about it.

OpenSFHistory is hoping more residents will help them in expanding the project.

You can read more in an article by Katie Dowd in the SFGATE web site at: https://bit.ly/2Tm4gwi.

