Registration Now Open for NYSFHC and NYSFHC @Home

The NYG&B has been actively working to transition our plans for the 2020 New York State Family History Conference (NYSFHC) to ensure a safe, healthy, and productive experience for everyone. NYSFHC is New York’s largest family history event, with attendees from across the United States. This year, we are proud to announce the addition of NYSFHC@Home—a digital conference experience in conjunction with our activities in Albany. Thanks to the dedication of our speakers and sponsors, this brand-new experience will deliver the NYSFHC experience remotely, from the comfort of your home.

What is NSYFHC@Home?

A full pass to NYSFHC@Home includes access to more than 40 sessions, some via livestream and more than 28 via on-demand access. A virtual exhibit hall, live Q&As, networking events, receptions, New York Stories LIVE, and other opportunities to engage with fellow attendees—all of which will create a truly remarkable experience.

Also available is a NSYFHC@Home Starter Pass that includes 16 sessions (8 via livestream and 8 on-demand). Starter passes begin at just $95 during early registration for NYG&B members. Visit http://nysfhc.newyorkfamilyhistory.org/nysfhc-at-home for a complete overview of NYSFHC@Home.

What’s included in the complete NYSFHCW@Home Pass?

Access to more than 440 hours of programming—including live and on-demand sessions.

Flexible on-demand sessions ensure you can make the most of your NYSFHC@Home pass.

Ability to share your research interests and questions and interact with other attendees.

Syllabus materials for @Home sessions.

Engagement in social events online, including Q&As and networking activities.

Interactive exhibit hall with opportunities to engage with vendors from across New York and the United States

A ticket to New York Stories LIVE! a brand-new event celebrating New York Stories.

Tickets to Friday and Saturday luncheons—you bring the food, and we provide the speaker.

Now is the best time to sign-up, as early registration rates for NYSFHC@Home end May 31, 2020.

Please note: While we are still planning for an in-person event in Albany (with modifications), September 10–12, 2020, we understand that circumstances might change in the future. We continue to monitor official local, state, and federal guidelines as we evaluate these activities moving forward. Your health and safety are our top priorities, and we certainly understand some might not feel comfortable traveling or attending the event in person.