In Recognition of Memorial Day, MyHeritage Is Offering Free Access to All Military Records Until May 26, 2020

· May 20, 2020 · Online Sites, Sponsor · No Comments

Many of us have a relative or ancestor who served in the military. MyHeritage invites you to pay tribute to these heroes and honor their legacy by learning more about them through military records.

The MyHeritage collection consists of 57 million records and includes draft, enlistment, and service records, pension records, and other military documents from North America and around the world, dating back to the American Revolutionary War in the late 18th century.

You can learn more in the MyHeritage Blog at https://blog.myheritage.com/2020/05/discover-your-ancestors-role-in-history-with-free-military-records/.

In addition, the company is also hosting 2 Facebook Live events about military records in the coming days:

Searching Military Records on MyHeritage

Tune in TODAY, May 20 at 1 P.M. EDT as Thomas MacEntee shares how to leverage MyHeritage’s vast collection of military records to learn more about your family history.

Breaking Through Brick Walls with Military Records

On May 24 at 1 P.M EDT, join Kate Eakman, senior researcher at Legacy Family Tree, who will show you how to use military records to break through brick walls in your genealogy research.

Make sure you follow MyHeritage on Facebook to tune in live. You can also watch the recorded sessions later on, and check out the full list of MyHeritage’s online events in May and June.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: