Ancestry.com Announces COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Testing

If you’ve recently taken an AncestryDNA test, Ancestry.com is inviting you to supply some information that could assist in the fight against COVID-19.

Quoting an article in the Ancestry.com Blog:

“…Ancestry is launching a survey through our Personal Discoveries Project® to enable a genome-wide association study to explore how different people respond to this novel coronavirus. Our hope is that, through this knowledge, the pace of research into new preventive and therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 can be accelerated.

“As part of our commitment to the health of all of us, Ancestry is making research data from the study available at no cost to qualified researchers in organizations including NGOs, public health agencies, and academic and pharmaceutical research groups. This will empower researchers to use their ingenuity and expertise to discover clues for how our DNA may affect how we each respond to this novel virus. All data will be from AncestryDNA customers in the U.S. who consented to participate in research, and such data will be de-identified so that no identifying personal information is shared. Learn more about the study.”

You can read more at https://ancstry.me/2WPD5Mm.