Book Review: The Sterling Affair

The following book review was written by Bobbi King:

The Sterling Affair

By Nathan Dylan Goodwin. Self-published. 2019. 386 pages.

Readers will be happy to know that this most recent novel of the Morton Farrier series is the longest. Yay, more to read!

Most of Nathan Goodwin’s fans have read all seven of the Farrier books preceding The Sterling Affair. From what I can see, Mr. Goodwin is far and away the most popular author of this admittedly small corner of the fiction book world: the genealogical fiction mystery genre. Even without serious competition, his books are very good.

Morton Farrier is the main character, a forensic genealogist who finds himself drawn into some difficult and dangerous situations as he explores the backgrounds of his clients. And adding quandary to the general state of affairs, Farrier’s own family history can bring disquiet into the mix.

This time Farrier accepts an appeal from a client asking her to identify the man who has taken the identity of his brother, long ago dead. Farrier’s new project pulls him into international intrigue that goes far beyond the expected ordinariness of routine genealogical research.

Then Farrier encounters a problem within his own life when results of his DNA tests expose a secret family scandal. He sets his sights on setting the record straight as he takes on his own research looking for the true facts and shedding light on his own lingering family mystery.

Mr.Goodwin’s books are a pleasure to read. And fortunately, we have even more pages to enjoy this time around.

The Sterling Affair by Nathan Dylan Goodwin is available in both Kindle and paperback editions from https://www.nathandylangoodwin.com.