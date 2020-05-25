Cubbit – a Personal Cloud Storage System Without Monthly Fees

This article is “off topic.” That is, it has nothing to do with the normal topics of this newsletter: genealogy, family history, DNA, and related articles. However, I do find that many readers of this newsletter also have an interest in new hardware as it becomes available so I decided to publish this article. It you are looking for articles about true genealogy, family history, or DNA, you might want to skip this one.

My belief is that everyone has need for more and more storage space. Even if your own computer(s) are not yet full, you always need space for backup copies of your important information, space that is located “off site” for security purposes. I use several such services as I believe no one can have too many backups. Also, the prices keep dropping which entices me to switch to newer, more cost-effective services frequently. While there are dozens of such cloud-based services to choose from, a recent announcement from one new vendor caught my eye and I am probably going to sign up for this as soon as it becomes available.

Cloud storage services such as Dropbox, Box and others all require a monthly subscription to use if you want to store anything of significant size. Cubbit is a new piece of hardware that allows you to create your very own personal cloud storage system without any monthly fees. According to the Cubbit web site at https://www.cubbit.io/, features of the Cubbit Cloud Storage system include:

Enjoy free cloud storage, expandable up to 4TB for each Cell. Open up to 4 independent accounts and share your space with your friends.

Note by Dick Eastman: While Cubbit offers free, secure storage space and no monthly fees, the Cubbit customer does first have to PURCHASE the required hardware. Therefore, it isn’t a completely free service. Instead, it requires a one-time purchase of hardware and then has no ongoing monthly fees.

Every file is encrypted, split in several chunks and distributed safely over the peer-to-peer network. Only you have the key to decrypt and access your file.

For each Cubbit Cell you get 512 gigabytes of cloud storage, expandable up to 4 terabytes via plug-in USB external disk drives. Open up to 4 independent accounts for you and your friends. It’s all free. Forever.

Each file is encrypted with AES-256 and divided into dozens of redundant chunks, distributed across the network via end-to-end encrypted channels. No one can access your files, not even us.

You can always access your files saved on Cubbit even if your Cell goes offline for any reason: disconnection, hardware failure, blackout etc. Sleep well: your data are safe and always accessible.

Files you save on Cubbit are automatically backed up and synced within the network of Cubbit Cells. You can access them from anywhere across all your devices and share them with anyone. Life is easy.

Of course, the security of all your information is guaranteed because each file is encrypted and then broken into many small pieces. Each piece is then stored in a different Cubbit Cell anywhere in the world as well as on your own Cubbit Cell located in your own home or office. Even the employees of Cubbit will be unable to read any of your information. Neither will hackers, online thieves, government spies, your internet provider, or anyone else, other than yourself.

Cubbit is compatible with Android, Apple iOS, Windows 10, MacOS High Sierra and newer, Linux (Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Elementary, or other Debian-based) – and on any other computer that includes a web browser via Cubbit’s Web App.

As a final summation, the Cubbit web site states:

“The Swarm: hybrid distributed architecture

“The heavy load, namely storing and transferring files, is carried out by a peer-to-peer network of Cubbit Cells, single-board devices that together forms what we call “the Swarm”. Meanwhile, a coordinator server handles authorizations, metadata, and applies optimization algorithms and machine learning to optimize the network.. Thanks to the distribution of workload, this hybrid architecture has ~1/1000 the maintenance costs of traditional data centers. This way, Cubbit enables the first collaborative cloud storage that is at the same time hack-proof, sustainable, and free from monthly fees.”

Cubbit is an Indiegogo project and the Cubbit Cells are available for $315 and up, depending upon the options selected. Again, that is a one-time purchase. There are no ongoing monthly fees.

You can learn more on the Cubbit web site at https://www.cubbit.io and on Indiegogo at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/cubbit-0-a-month-secure-cloud-storage-hub#/.

NOTE: I am not compensated in any way for publishing this article. I am simply interested in Cubbit for my own personal use and decided to share the information here.