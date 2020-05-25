Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) CDs Are Not Forever

The History of Memorial Day

Book Review: The Sterling Affair

Genealogy Myths

My DNA Test Claims that I Am Someone Else!

Announcing the 400th Anniversary Edition of “Of Plimoth Plantation”

Ancestry.com Announces COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Testing

OpenSFHistory is an Online Archive of more than 50,000 Historic Images of San Francisco and the Bay Area

Over One Million RAF Operations Record Books released on TheGenealogist

Findmypast Friday: Commemorate Military Ancestors this Memorial Day with New WW2 Records

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 18 May 2020

National Genealogical Society Announces Its 2020 Awards & Competition Honorees

Registration Now Open for NYSFHC and NYSFHC @Home

Cubbit – a Personal Cloud Storage System Without Monthly Fees

