The cancellation is due to the Covid19 (CoronaVirus) pandemic. The society plans to hold its next Congress in September 2021.
General Society of Mayflower Descendants has cancelled its 42nd Congress
Dick Eastman · May 26, 2020 · Conferences, Societies · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been writing this genealogy newsletter for 24 years.
He has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 50 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer, by wiring the circuit boards by hand, in 1980.
This newsletter is sponsored by MyHeritage.
Dick Eastman is adamant that he will never write content influenced by or paid for by an advertiser. All opinions expressed here are those of Dick Eastman and him alone, unless clearly stated otherwise.
A List of All Genealogy Cancellations and Postponements Due to Coronavirus
Click here to view the full list of Genealogy Cancellations and Postponements Due to Coronavirus
