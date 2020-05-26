Pasadena (California) Museum of History’s Black History Collection Is Now Available Online

Online Project is Part of USC’s Award-winning L.A. as Subject Community Histories Digitization Project

From the PasadenaNow web site:

Pictured: Merlene Ballard and boyfriend (Black History Collection, BH-D-5-19

“The Black History Collection, one of more than 250 special collections in the Archives at Pasadena Museum of History, is part of a generous digitization grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the University of Southern California’s L.A. as Subject Community Histories Digitization Project.

“The overall project involves digitization of approximately 17,000 items, including paper materials, historic photographs, video recordings, and other unique items from collections held by six community archives in the L.A. as Subject research alliance. The project will add to the visibility of collections that document underrepresented community histories.

“PMH’s Black History Collection is comprised of photographs, letters, family records, property deeds, and other materials revealing the history of the African-American community in Pasadena.”

You can read the full article at: https://www.pasadenanow.com/main/pasadena-museum-of-historys-black-history-collection-now-available/.

