MyHeritage Adds Exclusive New Record Collection: Germany, North Rhine Westphalia, Death Index 1870–1940

MyHeritage has announced a major new addition to its available online records. The North Rhine Westphalia, Death Index 1870–1940 collection includes 2,450,551 records along with beautiful scanned images of the original documents. These records cover 98% of the population and have been mandatory in all German states since 1876. They may include the first and last names of the individual, the date and place of birth and death, age at death, residence, name of spouse, and even the names of the individual’s parents.

The images have been fully indexed by MyHeritage for the first time, making the information more accessible and readily searchable than ever before. These records are available only on MyHeritage, and are an invaluable resource for anyone researching their German roots.

Searching this collection is free. To view the records or to save records to your family tree, you’ll need a MyHeritage Data or Complete subscription.

You can read more in the MyHeritage Blog at https://bit.ly/2X952yQ while the North Rhine Westphalia, Death Index 1870–1940 collection may be found at https://www.myheritage.com/research/collection-10864/.