New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 26 May 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added 1.2 M new, free, historical records this week to United States collections including 800K from California. World collections added church, civil, and tax records for American Samoa, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, England, Finland, France, Honduras, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, Niue, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Africa, and Sweden. Additional United States records were for AZ, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, LA, MI, MN, MS, MT, NE, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TX, UT, VA, and WI.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930
|2,131
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Austria
|Austria, Carinthia, Gurk Diocese, Catholic Church Records, 1527-1986
|35,561
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Bolivia
|Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996
|180,067
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|83
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|3,057
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|2,903
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920
|6,735
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877
|6
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|8,843
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|48,707
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988
|8,282
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|5,124
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|17,798
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Finland
|Finland, Tax Lists, 1809-1915
|48,003
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Coutances et d’Avranches Diocese, Catholic Parish Records, 1533-1894
|647
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Finistère, Quimper et Léon Diocese, Catholic Parish Records, 1772-1894
|1,765
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Honduras
|Honduras, Civil Registration, 1841-1968
|2,424
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, The Weekly Irish Times, Sinn Fein Rebellion Handbook, Easter 1916, 1916-1917
|6,731
|0
|New indexed records collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
|Italy
|Italy, Avellino, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1947
|109,726
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Luxembourg
|Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941
|33,967
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Mexico
|Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929
|87,121
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994
|3,766
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|4,729
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998
|41,204
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|4,410
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|8,487
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|1,900
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|3,721
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|7,418
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|38,423
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|1,128
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955
|8,479
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Death, 1869-1954
|1,795
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613-1918; index 1635-1860
|27,285
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona Deaths, 1870-1951
|1,889
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-1930
|1,016
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|27,689
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, index to San Francisco passenger lists, 1893-1934
|395,740
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles Passenger Lists, 1907-1948
|194,153
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|1,682
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Deceased Card File Index, 1877-1989
|2,538
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, passenger and crew lists at various ports, 1907-1956
|199,915
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, San Mateo County, Colma, Italian Cemetery Records, 1899-2011
|9,096
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
|United States
|District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961
|72
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Florida, Passenger Lists of Vessels Arriving at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1926-1941
|3
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000
|1,150
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010
|5,225
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, Jefferson Star, County Cemetery Records, 1800-2000
|7,097
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Indiana, Bartholomew, Columbus, Garland Brook Cemetery Interment Records, ca.1885-ca.2000
|99
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Buchanan County Obituaries and Cemetery Records, ca.1796-1988
|76,742
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Marshall County, Marshalltown, Riverside Cemetery Burial Records, ca.1800-ca.1975
|39
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|47,064
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, Saginaw County, Biographical Card File, ca. 1830-2000
|664
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926
|72
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|27,885
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Silver Bow County, Cemetery Indexes, 1880-2003
|1,113
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999
|678
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Naturalization Records, 1855-1989
|554
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Mercer County, Veteran’s Service Office, Grave Registration Records, ca. 1770-ca.1979
|52
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Newark, Woodland Cemetery Records, 1895-1980
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, Lackawanna, Holy Cross Cemetery Records, 1855-1965
|48,886
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|23,928
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Wilmington, Cemetery Records, 1852-2005
|1,748
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Toledo, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery Index of Burials, 1877-1955
|9,408
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, Tulsa County, Rose Hill Memorial Park Interment Records, ca.1915 – ca.1982
|59
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950
|3,853
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880
|788
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Eastern District Petitions for Naturalization, 1795-1931
|143
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Schuylkill County, Schuylkill Haven, Funeral Home Obituary Cards, 1914-2007
|6,856
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Rhode Island, Providence County, Providence, Swan Point Cemetery Records, ca.1846-ca.1950
|134
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, County Marriage Licenses, 1911-1951
|87,893
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Grimes County, Marriage Records, 1951-1966
|48
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Public Records, 1970-2009
|1
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
|United States
|United States, Slave Birth Records, 1780-1846
|3,035
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015
|15,091
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|4,765
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Holy Cross Cemetery, Interment Records, 1909-1979
|3,545
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
