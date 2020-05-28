New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 26 May 2020

· May 28, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added 1.2 M new, free, historical records this week to United States collections including 800K from California. World collections added church, civil, and tax records for American Samoa, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, England, Finland, France, Honduras, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, Niue, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Africa, and Sweden.  Additional United States records were for AZ, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, LA, MI, MN, MS, MT, NE, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TX, UT, VA, and WI.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930 2,131 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Austria Austria, Carinthia, Gurk Diocese, Catholic Church Records, 1527-1986 35,561 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Bolivia Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996 180,067 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 83 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 3,057 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 2,903 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920 6,735 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 6 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 8,843 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 48,707 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988 8,282 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 5,124 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 17,798 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Finland Finland, Tax Lists, 1809-1915 48,003 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Coutances et d’Avranches Diocese, Catholic Parish Records, 1533-1894 647 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Finistère, Quimper et Léon Diocese, Catholic Parish Records, 1772-1894 1,765 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Honduras Honduras, Civil Registration, 1841-1968 2,424 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland, The Weekly Irish Times, Sinn Fein Rebellion Handbook, Easter 1916, 1916-1917 6,731 0 New indexed records collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
Italy Italy, Avellino, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1947 109,726 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Luxembourg Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941 33,967 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Mexico Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929 87,121 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 3,766 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 4,729 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998 41,204 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 4,410 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 8,487 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 1,900 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 3,721 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 7,418 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 38,423 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 1,128 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955 8,479 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Death, 1869-1954 1,795 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613-1918; index 1635-1860 27,285 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona Deaths, 1870-1951 1,889 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-1930 1,016 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 27,689 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, index to San Francisco passenger lists, 1893-1934 395,740 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, Los Angeles Passenger Lists, 1907-1948 194,153 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 1,682 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Deceased Card File Index, 1877-1989 2,538 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, passenger and crew lists at various ports, 1907-1956 199,915 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, San Mateo County, Colma, Italian Cemetery Records, 1899-2011 9,096 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
United States District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961 72 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Florida, Passenger Lists of Vessels Arriving at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1926-1941 3 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000 1,150 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010 5,225 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Jefferson Star, County Cemetery Records, 1800-2000 7,097 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Indiana, Bartholomew, Columbus, Garland Brook Cemetery Interment Records, ca.1885-ca.2000 99 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Buchanan County Obituaries and Cemetery Records, ca.1796-1988 76,742 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Marshall County, Marshalltown, Riverside Cemetery Burial Records, ca.1800-ca.1975 39 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 47,064 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Saginaw County, Biographical Card File, ca. 1830-2000 664 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926 72 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 27,885 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Silver Bow County, Cemetery Indexes, 1880-2003 1,113 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999 678 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Naturalization Records, 1855-1989 554 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Mercer County, Veteran’s Service Office, Grave Registration Records, ca. 1770-ca.1979 52 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Newark, Woodland Cemetery Records, 1895-1980 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, Lackawanna, Holy Cross Cemetery Records, 1855-1965 48,886 0 New indexed records collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 23,928 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Wilmington, Cemetery Records, 1852-2005 1,748 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Toledo, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery Index of Burials, 1877-1955 9,408 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma, Tulsa County, Rose Hill Memorial Park Interment Records, ca.1915 – ca.1982 59 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950 3,853 0 New indexed records collection
United States Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880 788 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Eastern District Petitions for Naturalization, 1795-1931 143 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Schuylkill County, Schuylkill Haven, Funeral Home Obituary Cards, 1914-2007 6,856 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Rhode Island, Providence County, Providence, Swan Point Cemetery Records, ca.1846-ca.1950 134 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, County Marriage Licenses, 1911-1951 87,893 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Grimes County, Marriage Records, 1951-1966 48 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Public Records, 1970-2009 1 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection (Some Restrictions May Apply)
United States United States, Slave Birth Records, 1780-1846 3,035 0 New indexed records collection
United States Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015 15,091 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 4,765 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Holy Cross Cemetery, Interment Records, 1909-1979 3,545 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: