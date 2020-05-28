Virtual Celtic Connections Conference Registrations are Now Open

· May 28, 2020 · Conferences · No Comments

The following announcement was written by Irish Genealogical Society International (IGSI) and The Irish Ancestral Research Association (TIARA):

Virtual Celtic Connections Conference, available online July 31-August 31, 2020

Join us on a virtual “Journey Home” and learn more about researching your family history!

ALL THIS FOR ONLY $99 (USD):

  • On-demand presentations – No difficult decisions about which lecture to attend! All 25 pre-recorded presentations will be available for you to view whenever you choose.
  • Conference extended from July 31-August 31 – Plenty of time to listen to any and all talks of interest to you (as long as you do so before August 31).
  • Nine live chat sessions with the presenters – Opportunities for you to ask questions and interact with our speakers and other attendees. Schedule will be posted soon.
  • Safe, convenient and less expensive – No risky and costly travel, no reservations, no trip delays. View the presentations from home at your convenience!
  • Renowned genealogists cover a variety of topics – Fiona Fitzsimons, Maurice Gleeson, John Grenham, Chris Paton plus seven outstanding U.S. genealogy experts will address multiple topics and interests. See the complete program listing at our website (http://celtic-connections.org/ccc_program.html).
  • Online syllabus — Electronic version of the conference syllabus will include all presentations as well as discounts on digital products.

Register now at http://celtic-connections.org/ccc_register.html.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: