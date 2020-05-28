Virtual Celtic Connections Conference Registrations are Now Open

The following announcement was written by Irish Genealogical Society International (IGSI) and The Irish Ancestral Research Association (TIARA):
Virtual Celtic Connections Conference, available online July 31-August 31, 2020
Join us on a virtual “Journey Home” and learn more about researching your family history!
ALL THIS FOR ONLY $99 (USD):
- On-demand presentations – No difficult decisions about which lecture to attend! All 25 pre-recorded presentations will be available for you to view whenever you choose.
- Conference extended from July 31-August 31 – Plenty of time to listen to any and all talks of interest to you (as long as you do so before August 31).
- Nine live chat sessions with the presenters – Opportunities for you to ask questions and interact with our speakers and other attendees. Schedule will be posted soon.
- Safe, convenient and less expensive – No risky and costly travel, no reservations, no trip delays. View the presentations from home at your convenience!
- Renowned genealogists cover a variety of topics – Fiona Fitzsimons, Maurice Gleeson, John Grenham, Chris Paton plus seven outstanding U.S. genealogy experts will address multiple topics and interests. See the complete program listing at our website (http://celtic-connections.org/ccc_program.html).
- Online syllabus — Electronic version of the conference syllabus will include all presentations as well as discounts on digital products.
Register now at http://celtic-connections.org/ccc_register.html.
